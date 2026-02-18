Alabama Football to Hire Pass Game Specialist: Roll Call

The Alabama football program continues to prepare for the upcoming season by making adjustments to its coaching staff as head coach Kalen DeBoer is hiring Southern California offensive analyst Brad Aoki as a pass game specialist, according to Matt Zenitz and CBS Sports.

Aoki played wide receiver and quarterback for the Trojans from 2019-21 before transitioning into an offensive student assistant in 2022. He worked for Colorado State as an assistant wide receivers coach in 2023 before returning to Southern California in 2024.

He has spent the last two seasons largely working with the quarterbacks and has helped Lincoln Riley orchestrate one of the most potent passing attacks in the nation.

Alabama is hiring USC offensive analyst Brad Aoki as a pass game specialist, a source tells @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/1AXXHCGqgx — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 17, 2026

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Alabama women's golf finished in 17th place at the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Fla in the first tournament of the spring season. The Crimson Tide finished with a team total of 47-over par, and Natachanok Tunwannarux led the team individually, finishing 20th place at 3-over par.

Alabama men's golf moved into 9th place after the second round of play at the Watersound Invitational. The Crimson Tide has a 36-hole score of 3-over par and plays round three on Wednesday.

Alabama men (136 points) and women (133 points) are both in eighth place with 136 and 133 points respectively at the SEC Championship Swimming and Diving meet in Knoxville. The women's 200 medley relay team of Emily Jones, Jada Scott, Tessa Giele and Cadence Vincent brought home second place to earn the Crimson Tide's first podium finish of the meet.

Former Crimson Tide player Riley Ogilvie passed away over the weekend. He was 64. Ogilvie is the brother of former Alabama player Major Ogilvie. He played high school football at Vestavia Hills

Alabama long distance runner Doris Lemngole was selected as the SEC Women's Co-Runner of the Week after running a 14:51.21 in the 5,000 meter at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston.

Stop us if you've heard this before...



Doris is your @SEC Women's Co-Runner of the Week!



The award is the fourth consecutive weekly conference honor earned by @UA_Athletics this season 🔥



📰 https://t.co/zOd6N3tgT4#RollTide pic.twitter.com/KsAnEXtWIR — Alabama Track & Field (@AlabamaTrack) February 17, 2026

Alabama gymnast Azaraya Ra-Akbar was selected as the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week after raising her career high vault score to 9.975 and adding a 9.950 on the uneven bars and a 9.900 on the floor. Its her second award by the league office this season and she scored the highest freshman vault and tied for the top freshman bars score this week.

Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday results:

Alabama Crimson Tide Wednesday schedule:

Men's Golf: At Watersound Invitational, Panama City, Fla., All Day

At Watersound Invitational, Panama City, Fla., All Day Swim & Dive: At SEC Championships, Knoxville, Tenn., All Day

At SEC Championships, Knoxville, Tenn., All Day Baseball: vs. Alabama State, 4 p.m. CT, SEC Network +

vs. Alabama State, 4 p.m. CT, SEC Network + Men's Basketball: vs. Arkansas, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

199 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

February 18, 1966: Brice Building won the contract to expand Denny Stadium to 56,000 seats by September 1. The cost of adding the 13,000 seats and modernizing the stadium was $1,044,763.

February 18, 1971: George Teague was born in Oscoda, Mich.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Alabama’s cornerbacks don’t impress me one bit. They’re overrated. Real men don’t play zone defense and we’ll show them a thing or two come January 1st.” Lamar Thomas

Miami wide receiver Lamar Thomas before the 1993 Sugar Bowl, followed by George Teague’s answer:

We'll Leave You With This...

Alabama's Peyton Steele hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to put the Crimson Tide ahead 3-2 in a midweek win over Samford.

