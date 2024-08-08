Alabama Football Ramps Up For First Scrimmage on The Joe Gaither Show
The Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" focuses on small changes, Alabama's fall camp so far through six practices, the new LANK documentary and Saturday's first scrimmage.
The show opens with two changes on the horizon, one for Alabama football fans and the other for the entire SEC. The Crimson Tide Sports Network is making changes to it's "Hey Coach" and to its Saturday game day lineup and the SEC is close to approving mandatory injury designations for the upcoming season.
The program moves into Alabama football and fall camp through the first six days as the Crimson Tide continues its preparation for the 2024 season. What did we see at yesterday's practice and what does it mean for the questions we have for this year's team?
Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer was smart with how he handled the media access this season and our show dives into why that was while looking ahead to Saturday's scrimmage. What will the expectations be for the weekend as the Crimson Tide continues working in full pads and has its first scrimmage on Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium?
The show concludes by recapping and giving our thoughts on the "Lank" documentary the Alabama football program released over the last week. The 25 minute production took a look at Jalen Milroe and Terrion Arnold's team motto for the 2023 season and detailed how the duo made the most and gave back to their teammates after creating something that will last.
