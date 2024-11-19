Alabama Football's Recruiting Win and Alums in the NFL on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a blast on a Tuesday with Mason Woods on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we keep talking about the SEC championship game and Lane Kiffin's recent comments, a little Alabama recruiting news, our dream scenario for Texas-Texas A&M and Alabama in the NFL.
The show gets started with Kiffin's comments fearing he negative consequences of losing an SEC championship game. Would the College Football Playoff committee leave out the SEC runner-up if they had three losses just because they played in a bonus game? Could there be a comparison with college basketball's conference tournaments?
The show moves on to a small recruiting topic as Alabama officially flipped a prominant safety from Notre Dame. We discuss Ivan Taylor and the three players the Crimson Tide lost in the Class of 2025 in the last few days.
Staying in the defensive backfield we discuss news from Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer that indicated Keon Sabb would miss the rest of the season. There was some hope that Sabb would return to the lineup during the post season but now that doesn't seem to be on the table. We discuss Sabb and how Bray Hubbard has filled in and perhaps what Sabb could learn from Hubbard during his recovery.
The show concludes with Bama in the NFL as John Metchie made a highlight play and Jermaine Burton finally got involved in Cinncinnati this past weekend.
