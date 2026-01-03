Alabama Wolf Linebacker Entering Transfer Portal

The winter transfer portal window opened officially on Friday, and many Alabama players made their intentions to depart the program for other schools. One of those players was redshirt freshman Wolf linebacker Noah Carter, whose agent, Marlon Lindsey, shared the decision with ESPN.

Carter played in 14 games during two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He redshirted after his first season, recording two tackles in the Western Kentucky game in August 2024 for his only tackles of the year. His opportunities increased in 2025, a development partially caused by multiple long-term injuries to other Wolf linebackers on the team.

All told, he appeared in 11 contests this past season, being credited with one tackle in the first-round College Football Playoff win at Oklahoma in Norman. That would be the last of Carter's nine total 2025 tackles; he did not play in the Rose Bowl defeat against Indiana on Thursday.

Both Qua Russaw and Jah-Marien Latham sustained injuries in 2025. Russaw broke his foot early in the Georgia matchup on Sept. 27 and was out until Nov. 22 against Eastern Illinois. Latham suffered a neck injury in practice before that same game and was later ruled out for the season.

Russaw has eligibility remaining (he just completed his redshirt sophomore season). Latham entered the 2025 campaign as a sixth-year senior and the last remaining player on the program's roster to have been part of a national championship win, but head coach Kalen DeBoer did not confirm whether or not Latham planned on seeking a seventh year of eligibility when asked in mid-November.

"Nothing as far as what the future holds. I know we'll continue to talk with him on that here," DeBoer said Nov. 17. "Obviously there would have to be something that's done from the NCAA level to get that year as well."

The emergence of Yhonzae Pierre as a pass-rushing force after Russaw went down solidified Pierre's status as a major factor on the defensive front. Justin Hill, a true freshman in 2025, is also a presence in the Wolf linebacker room. As for Carter, he impressed DeBoer with his development from year one to year two during fall camp.

"His production, he's in the right spot," DeBoer said in August. "He's able to hold his own in matchups where the physicality has to take place. He's worked hard in the offseason to get his body built up."

