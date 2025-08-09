Alabama Golfers Set to Tee Off at U.S. Amateur: Extra Point
Nick Dunlap made history nearly two years ago when he became the second Alabama golfer to win the U.S. Amateur, capturing the 2023 title at Pinehurst. He joined Jerry Pate as Crimson Tide players to claim the Havemeyer Trophy.
This week, four Alabama golfers will compete in the 2025 U.S. Amateur at the Olympic Club in San Francisco. The tournament will be played on both the Ocean Course and the recently renovated Lake Course.
Jonathan Griz leads the Alabama contingent. The team captain is ranked No. 42 in the world amateur rankings and No. 14 on the PGA Tour U standings, which fast-tracks college players to the PGA Tour. He finished fourth at the Northern Amateur in Rhode Island this summer and played in all 11 of Alabama’s events last season.
Nick Gross, a rising sophomore making his U.S. Amateur debut, represented the United States in the 2022 Junior Presidents Cup and 2023 Junior Ryder Cup. Gross tied for fifth at the U.S. Junior Amateur in July. He also played in all Alabama tournaments last season.
Luke Powell, who transferred from UCLA, qualified through the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club qualifier near his California hometown. He placed 17th at the North and South Amateur in Pinehurst this summer.
William Jennings, a rising sophomore, qualified at Beaver Creek in Louisiana. He played one event for Alabama last season, finishing in the top 20.
Former Alabama golfer Canon Claycomb, now a professional, will caddie for his brother Cooper, who plays at Louisville. Claycomb has been posting behind-the-scenes content from the Olympic Club on X, offering fans a glimpse inside the tournament.
The winner of the U.S. Amateur earns invitations to the Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship. The champion also secures a spot on the U.S. Walker Cup team.
