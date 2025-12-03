Alabama Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Check back throughout the day to see the latest on the Crimson Tide's 2026 recruiting class as they make their commitments official.

Position Breakdowns

Offense

Alabama holds 13 offensive commits in the 2026 class, ranging from dynamic quarterbacks, to dominant weapons, and even the players that protect them both.

Despite already featuring two impressive backup signal callers in Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, the Tide took commitments from two promising quarterbacks in the 2026 class. The first was Omaha, Nebraska native and 4-Star prospect Jett Thomalla, who flipped his commitment from Iowa State to join the Crimson Tide in July of this year. The following month, Alabama landed Tayden Kaawa, a massive, 6-foot-5, 235 lb. prospect from Orem High School in Utah.

As for weapons for the two impressive quarterbacks, Alabama picked up commitments from two running backs, three wide receivers and two tight ends, all of which look as if they could make an early impact in their time with the Tide. The most impressive members of the group are 5-Stars Ezavier Crowell and Cederian Morgan, a pair of truly elite talents, both from the state of Alabama.

While the quarterbacks and other skill positions always receive most of the attention, the Crimson Tide did manage to address the trenches, bringing in four linemen to protect their new offensive investments. While the commits between the guard and tackle spots are certainly all impressive, one trend is seemingly clear this offseason, and that is that Alabama wants to slim down along the offensive line and potentially play with a bit more athleticism as opposed to brute size and strength.

Unlike the current members of the Crimson Tide line, many of which hover around the 350 lb. mark, Alabama's 2026 commits are mostly at or around 300 lbs. while still maintaining the same impressive stature.

Defense

On the defensive side of the ball, the Tide was just as, if not more successful than it was with the offensive haul. Not only did Alabama land three 5-Star commits for its defense, but each of them are at truly premium positions: edge rusher and defensive back.

Between the 11 commits on the defensive end, four are defensive backs, five are edge defenders or pure defensive linemen and the remaining two are dominant linebacker prospects.

The most notable names of the group include the aforementioned 5-Star prospects Xavier Griffin, Jireh Edwards and Jorden Edmonds. While the top of the group is certainly impressive, Alabama also managed to land several players that could be considered more underrated, but still look to be high ceiling prospects nonetheless.

In all, Kane Wommack and the Crimson Tide's defensive staff made it very clear what types of players they wanted to target in this class, and they were able to land those types of prospects at nearly every position.

Top Commitments in the Class

Xavier Griffin

2026 5-Star Alabama LB Xavier Griffin | Credit @xavier_griffin2026 on Instagra

The previously mentioned 5-Star linebacker is worth bringing up a second time simply because that is the caliber of prospect he is. Griffin is ranked as the No. 1 player at his position in the class and the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

As senior for Gainesville High School, Griffin has helped lead his team to the third round of the Georgia state playoffs, compiling 78 tackles, 12.0 TFL's and 4.0 sacks on the way there.

Jireh Edwards

Alabama 5-Star safety commit Jireh Edwards | Credit @Jaygolive1 on Instagram

Another one of Alabama's previously mentioned 5-Star commits, Edwards is a lengthy, hard hitting safety prospect from one of the top high school football programs in the entire nation. In fact, this season he's helped lead his team, St. Frances Academy, all they way to a first of its kind national championship matchup against Corner Canyon High School from Utah.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. Edwards has a bigger frame than most defensive backs, and is able to use to it his advantage in both the run and pass game. He is a stout run defender, not afraid to get downhill and make a play at the line of scrimmage, but he also excels in pass coverage, utilizing his lengthy frame to shut down opposing wideouts.

Cederian Morgan

Alabama 2026 WR Commit Cederian Morgan | Obtained from Cederian Morgan's X/Twitter

While it may be a lofty comparison for an incoming freshman, Morgan looks to be an updated version of Crimson Tide legend Julio Jones. Standing at 6-foot-4, 210 lbs., the Alexander City, Alabama native has a similar build to that of the all time Alabama great, and is able to use it to his advantage, much like Jones did in his time in Crimson and White.

As a senior this season, he hauled in an incredible 82 receptions for 1,419 yards and 16 touchdowns, helping his team to a 12-2 record, culminating with a third round berth in the state playoffs.

Ezavier Crowell

2026 running back Ezavier Crowell | Credit @EzavierCrowell on X

One of the most electrifying prospects in the entire 2026 class, Crowell is as dominant a back as has been seen in recent years. He stands 5-foot-11, 205 lbs., but is able to use his compact frame to absolutely decimate opposing defenses. Originally a member of the 2027 class, Crowell reclassified in January of 2025, and has now put together one of the most incredible senior campaigns in recent memory.

In 13 games for Jackson High School, the 5-Star back has rushed for 2,324 yards and 30 touchdowns on just 184 carries -- good enough for 11.6 yards per rush. He is set to play in the state championship game on December 6 against Anniston High School.

Signee Breakdown

2026 Crimson Tide Decommitments

Alabama did suffer five decommitments in the 2026 cycle, all but one of which have found a new school.

Player New School Vodney Cleveland Texas (06/21/2025) Dorian Barney Ole Miss (09/28/2025) Zykie Helton Georgia (06/11/2025) Sam Utu Uncommitted Jamarrion Gordon North Carolina (06/25/2025)

Final Class Ranking

When Kalen DeBoer and his staff arrived on campus, they were forced to scramble in order piece together the remnants of what was left in the 2024 class following Nick Saban's departure. That year saw the Crimson Tide finish with the second ranked unit in the nation, and now, in 2026, DeBoer and the staff have done it again. As of now, Alabama holds the nation's second ranked unit, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

While the second year head coach has yet to secure a No. 1 group, like Saban did so many times before him, he is clearly making his presence felt on the recruiting trail.

