Alabama Heads Into Athens and Wins on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a victory Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we break down and dissect the Crimson Tide's victory over the Georgia Bulldogs. Alabama got it done in Athens, so we spend the show taking ownership of our incorrect prediction, taking voicemail reaction and talking about what worked for Alabama.
The show opens with Fernandez talking about his experience in Athens as we discuss the Crimson Tide's road victory.
Upon Further Review: No. 17 Alabama 24, No. 5 Georgia 21
From Fernandez's weekend experience we get to the voicemail line as we took several reactions to Alabama's upset over Georgia. Dax leads us off with conversation on Ty Simpson and Kadyn Proctor. Roy takes us into Kirby Smart's decision to go for it on fourth-down in the fourth quarter and highlights Kalen DeBoer's track record against top teams with extra time.
The Trend that Underscored Jam Miller's Game-Sealing Reception at Georgia
We continue by highlighting Simpson's performance on third down, discussing the ever-changing offensive line, and Ryan Williams dropping a wide-open touchdown pass.
Alabama Learns to Handle Punches Better on Road in Win over Georgia
The show dives into Alabama's defensive performance by talking about Bray Hubbard and Deontae Lawson's games while discussing Qua Russaw's injury. Who steps up at wolf with Russaw out?
What did offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb do to mitigate problems in the run game? How creative did he get using screens and shuffling offensive lineman? Did it surprise you to see William Sanders play? Or Wilkin Formby move into guard?
The program concludes by letting Fernandez gloat about the New York Giants and their first NFL win of the season before Gaither smiles about the Chicago Bears winning their second game in a row. Everette's voicemail helps us peak at this week's Vanderbilt game as we highlight College GameDay coming to town.
