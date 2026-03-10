Alabama Football Spring Practice Begins on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's crank up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss Alabama football spring practice before concluding with Fernandez discussing this evening's baseball game against Troy.

The program opens with Alabama football and remains there for most of the show. The conversation begins with a discussion about Crimson Tide weight gains and losses. Which players gained the most weight and who lost weight? Is this a significant sign for the 2026 season or just overreaction based on limited information?

We continue by talking about Katie Windham's piece as she identified the three most important position battles this spring. Alabama has question marks all over the roster. Is the quarterback battle the most important on the roster, or can you make a case for a different battle making more of an impact on the upcoming season?

The show keeps the football discussion rolling by talking about what we may hear from Kalen DeBoer on Tuesday as he has his first press conference of the spring practice period before transitioning to baseball. Fernandez takes the reigns and previews tonight's baseball game between Alabama and Troy as the Crimson Tide tries to run its final few tuneups before SEC play begins this weekend.

