Alabama Injury Updates and the Class of 2022 Returning to School on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral"with Theo Fernandez, as we discuss every injury the Crimson Tide football program is dealing with ahead of the 2026 season, what Kalen DeBoer had to say about Keelon Russell on Monday and what is happening with the Class of 2022 trying to leave the NFL to return to college.

The program begins by discussing injuries, as Alabama lost two reserve defenders over the weekend. How long will Jireh Edwards be out? How will a broken arm impact his ability to get on the field as a true freshman? The show discusses Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., Ivan Taylor and Zavier Mincey as potential replacements before moving to the defensive line room and talking about Jeremiah Beaman's injury.

Our pair transitions into discussing Kalen DeBoer's press conference from Monday as Alabama's head coach had a lot to say about Keelon Russell. What is it about Russell's skill-set that is creating so much excitement around the Crimson Tide program? Gaither discusses how Russell will energize the offense and provide an explosive element that was missing in 2025.

Lastly, the show dives into controversy as the college football world is entertaining the idea of allowing NFL players to return to college. Gaither and Fernandez end up disagreeing as Gaither criticizes DeBoer's soft comments on the issue, while praising the Big 10 for putting its foot down and deciding this isn't in college football's best interest. The pair dissect the topic and talk specifics about players from the Class of 2022 as they relate to Alabama. Would Kam Dewberry or LT Overton improve the Crimson Tide's current roster?

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