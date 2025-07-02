Alabama Lands Two Receivers in Two Days on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's dive into a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss Alabama's second wide receiver commit in two days. Could the Crimson Tide land a third in three? The show dives into preseason Heisman Trophy odds, EA Sports College Football 26 ratings, Walter Camp Preseason All-Americans and the Players Era Festival.
The program starts with Brian Williams Jr. and his commitment to the Crimson Tide. What do we see in Williams' game and why was he rated as a 3-star prospect by the recruiting services? The wide receiver class could get even better by the end of the day Wednesday as a 5-star prospect is considering the Crimson Tide.
We move from recruiting into a gambling discussion as Heisman Trophy odds have been released for the upcoming season. Which players provide the best chances for a strong payout? Will Ty Simpson or Ryan Williams make it to New York?
The show sprints to the finish by discussing EA Sports College Football 26 and its ratings of the top teams and the seven Alabama players rated in the top 100, the Walter Camp Preseason All-American honors and Alabama basketball's Players Era Festival opponents.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.