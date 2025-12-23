How Can Alabama Capture CFP Momentum on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's get a holiday Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we keep talking about Alabama's performance against the Oklahoma Sooners and begin talking about Rose Bowl matchup against Indiana.

The program opened with the voicemail line as Mason Woods called in to give the Crimson Tide credit and own his incorrect opinion about the team heading into the Oklahoma matchup. We give Woods a little grief and then take Dax's call where he suggest Woods needs to keep doubting the program.

Next, we move into the Alabama defensive performance in Norman and what we noticed from Kane Wommack's crew. What did the Crimson Tide do to confuse John Mateer and turn things around on third down?

The program transitions to talk about momentum in the College Football Playoff. Last season all four first round winners won their next game. Will that repeat in 2025? Fernandez has an idea to give the top four seeds a chance to capture momentum and create more teams in the playoffs. We discuss Alabama's performance in Norman and how they created their own momentum. Can the team take that momentum to Pasadena? What are the Hoosiers coming to the Rose Bowl with?

Lastly, we discuss the coaching connections between the two programs and the opposite school. Does this game mean a little bit extra to either coaching staff? Does Alabama's Rose Bowl connections add anything extra for the Crimson Tide?

We won't have a show on Christmas Eve or Christmas, but we can't wait to be back with you on Friday as we dive fully into the Rose Bowl. Thank you to everyone who listens or watches the show. Your support is such a gift to all of us.

