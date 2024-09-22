Alabama Men's Cross Country Takes Third at Weekend Event: Roll Call, September 22, 2024
The No. 9 Alabama men's cross country team finished third-place at the Firehawk Invitational on Saturday in Daneville, Ala. The team had a pair of top-five finishes to see them place behind Cumberland and SCAD Atlanta.
"We had a small group out there today and I'm proud of the way each of them competed," Alabama head coach Dan Waters said. "They got some great experience and represented the University of Alabama very well. Now, we turn our sights to the next meet (Sept. 27) as we look to continuously grow and improve, moving through our season."
Freshman Evan Trapp took second place with a 25:28.31. He was joined by freshman Dylan Wood claiming fourth with a 25:43.04 in the top five. Knox Exton finished 16, Drew Dennis 188th and Kai Crawford 32 to round out Alabama's five scorers in the men's 8k.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's Golf at Mason Rudolph Championship, Franklin, Tennessee
- Men's Golf at Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, Chicago, Illinois
- Men's Tennis at ITA All-American Championships, Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Soccer versus Tennessee, 6 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Crimson Tide Results:
- Zach Foster secures the Crimson Tide's first win at the ITA All-American Championships by beating Harsh Parikh from Stanford in straight sets for the Alabama men's tennis team.
- Alabama volleyball lost to No. 18 Florida State on Saturday 23-25, 23-25 and 13-25.
- Alabama women's golf slid down to 11th place after day two of the Mason Rudolph Championship at a team total of 5-under par.
Did You Notice?
- NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported that former Alabama offensive lineman Cam Robinson will suit up for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday despite a knee injury.
- Alabama's men's and women's hockey teams were in action on Saturday with the men defeating Louisville and the women defeating High Point.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
September 22, 1962: Joe Namath debuted as the Alabama quarterback and immediately became an instant sensation. Namath was 10 of 14 for 179 yards and three touchdowns as the Crimson Tide demolished Georgia 35-0 at Legion Field. Namath's second pass went 52 yards for a touchdown to Richard Williamson. Namath also rushed for 36 yards and was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Center-linebacker Lee Roy Jordan was named SEC Lineman of the Week.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“First I prepare. Then I have faith.”- Joe Namath