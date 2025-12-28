Kane Wommack Updates Rose Bowl Availability of Alabama's 'Difference Maker'

Alabama has been without a key piece on its defense for the past two games.

Crimson Tide BANDIT LT Overton missed the SEC Championship game against Georgia and the College Football Playoff first-round matchup against Oklahoma with an unspecified medical condition.

But on Dec. 23, Overton posted on social media that he was "Back like I never left," and a couple of hours later, it was reported that he was cleared to play in the Rose Bowl against Indiana. On Sunday morning, he was spotted during the brief media practice viewing wearing the crimson jersey rather than the non-contact black uniform.

"That's an awesome blessing, just for LT, it's awesome for us." Wommack said during Sunday's press conference. "For him, obviously he needs to have another good couple of days here, but is certainly on track. To have him in this game, his experience, certainly his excitement of wanting to get back out on the field and and go compete with his teammates. I mean, he's an ultimate competitor.

"He's done a really good job of staying in shape, which was one of the things that we wanted to make sure that if the opportunity was to come back, that he would be in great shape, and he looks great right now. So very excited for him, very excited for us. And when you have a difference maker like that off the edge, it certainly changes your defense."

Overton has 35 tackles for Alabama this season, including six for loss, with four sacks (only trails WOLF linebacker Yhonzae Pierre for the team lead in both categories). Overton was a member of the midseason watch list for the Lombardi Award, the preseason watch list for the Nagurski Trophy, Lott IMPACT Trophy and Wuerffel Trophy and was also named to the SEC Community Service Team.

"A great boost," Alabama co-captain and nose tackle Tim Keenan III said on Sunday. "I'm happy to see my boy 22. It's just a testament to God."

"It's outstanding [to have him back]," Alabama Wolf lineback Yhonzae Pierre said on Sunday. "What he went through, he's a good player and it's amazing to have him back."

For the second time in three seasons, the Alabama football team has made it to the Rose Bowl. The Crimson Tide, after its win at Oklahoma in the opening round of the College Football Playoff, locked up a spot in Pasadena against No. 1 Indiana in the national quarterfinals. The two schools have never played one another on the gridiron before.

The game, as is tradition, is set to take place on New Year's Day. The winner will move on to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, one step away from the national title game. Alabama lost the 2024 Rose Bowl in overtime to Michigan in Nick Saban's final game as a head coach.

