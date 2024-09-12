Alabama Men's Golf Wins Folds of Honor Collegiate: Roll Call, September 12, 2024
The No. 16-ranked Alabama men's golf team couldn't have started the season on a higher note as the Crimson Tide won the Folds of Honor Collegiate team championship on Wednesday.
Alabama finished the three-day, 54-hole event at 12-under par 840 (275-288-277), defeating No. 9 Illinois (-5) by seven strokes.
Junior Dominic Clemons' 9-under par led the Tide throughout the event, as he became the first Alabama golfer to to earn medalist honors in his first tournament with the Crimson Tide since Justin Thomas. Additionally, senior Jones Free also stood out for Alabama as he tallied an 80 in round two and shot the lowest round of the day among all competitors on Wednesday carding a career-best 7-under par 64.
Alabama men's golf coach Jay Seawell commended these two in a press release by saying Free "showed great leadership" and Clemons was "clutch and can compete with the best." That said, Seawell also recognized the entire team for their remarkable effort.
"I thought our guys played tough and went toe-to-toe with one of the top programs in the country in Illinois," Seawell said in a press release. "We knew it was going to be a fight and our guys withstood the challenge, fought through adversity and I couldn’t be prouder of the effort. People will see we won the tournament today, but we really put ourselves in position to win by the we played the final three holes of the second round."
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No events scheduled
Crimson Tide Results:
- The No. 16-ranked Alabama men's golf team moved won the Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Mich. against No. 9 Illinois.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama athletics hosted The Memorial Stair Climb in honor of the first responders from the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Many first responders had to climb the World Trade Center's 110 floors worth of stairs that morning in New York City and Wednesday's Alabama attendees took the equivalent amount of steps in the Coleman Coliseum stands.
- Several former Alabama standouts shined in the first week of the 2024-25 NFL regular season.
- Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell commended Crimson Tide first-round rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold for his efforts throughout his NFL debut.
- Wednesday's Bama in the NFL transactions: safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. signed with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad; Arizona Cardinals right tackle Jonah Williams was put on IR due to a knee injury.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 12, 1987: Running back Bobby Humphrey ran for 220 yards on 27 carries to help lead Alabama to a 24-13 win over reigning national champion Penn State. However, Alabama's string of 199 consecutive extra points successfully made ended when freshman Philip Doyle slipped on the wet turf after Humphrey scored on a 73-yard run in the first quarter.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Offense sells tickets. Defense wins games.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
