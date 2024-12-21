Alabama QB Signee Wins Maxwell National High School Player of the Year: Roll Call, December 21, 2024
Alabama quarterback signee Keelon Russell received a big honor on Friday, and he got the good news from his new head coach Kalen DeBoer.
Russell was named the Maxwell National High School Player of the year. He joins some prestigious company. The two other former Alabama players to win the award, Derrick Henry and Bryce Young, went on to win the Heisman Trophy with the Crimson Tide.
The incoming Alabama quarterback was also recently named the Gatorade National Player of the Year.
Women's basketball: Alabama 82, No. 15 Michigan State 67
- All five starters scored in double figures to lift Alabama pastMichigan State, 82-67, Friday afternoon in the opening game of the West Palm Beach Classic. The Crimson Tide (11-1) captured its first win over a top 25 opponent this season with the double-digit victory over the previously undefeated Spartans (10-1).
- Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban continued his work on ESPN's College GameDay for the opening round of the College Football Playoff at Notre Dame on Friday night. Comedian Shane Gillis made a joke about Alabama paying its players, and Saban fired back against the accusations. "I do believe in integrity. I just tried to run the program that way so players had a better chance to be successful in life. We made more money in the NFL than any other school. Sixty-one players in the league. That was how we cheated. We developed players."
- Speaking of the CFP, in the first ever CFP first-round game in the 12-team format, 7-seed Notre Dame blasted 10-seed Indiana, 27-17. Indiana finished at No. 8, three spots ahead of Alabama, in the final CFP rankings.
- After making a public plea to Alabama fans to support Alabama's NIL collective, AD Greg Byrne says "Yea Alabama" received nearly 800 new or renewed members.
December 21, 1934: Alabama tackle Bill Young suffered an appendicitis attack in Del Rio, Tex., as the Crimson Tide traveled to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl to face Stanford. Another Crimson Tide player, Jim Whatley, was also under doctor's care but was expected to be ready for the January 1 showdown.
December 21, 1948: Former Crimson Tide baseball standout Glenn Woodruff was born in Aliceville, Ala.
December 21, 1989: Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy winner, Mark Ingram II, was born in Hackensack, N.J.
December 21, 1992: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was born in Orlando.
December 21, 1997: Quinnen Williams was born in Birmingham, Ala.
“I think that anybody who comes out of Coach Saban’s program is a little ahead of the curve because of how he develops his players physically, mentally and as men.” – Mark Ingram II, Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy winner.