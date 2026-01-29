The Alabama Position Group Kalen DeBoer Sees as 'Captain-Type Caliber' for 2026

Since Alabama's season ended in the Rose Bowl, the Crimson Tide has lost a lot of players to the transfer portal across numerous positions.

Alabama's defensive line has taken a beating this offseason, as nose tackle Tim Keenan III and Bandit LT Overton exhausted their collegiate eligibility, while Kelby Collins, James Smith, Keon Keeley and Jordan Renaud, plus Wolf linebackers Qua Russaw and Noah Carer entered the transfer portal.

Nevertheless, in addition to its six returning defensive linemen, Alabama has added four from the transfer portal and five to its 2026 recruiting class. This doesn't even include returning Wolf linebacker Yhonzae Pierre, who led the Crimson Tide in sacks and tackles for loss this past season.

"I'm fired up about that group," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Wednesday in Mobile, Ala. "I'm fired up about what those guys bring, both the returners and then also the newcomers that come in.

"I think we got longer, I think we got bigger, I think we got more athletic. I think we've got some guys that in the program and guys that are coming into it that really care. Not just about what they could do personally for themselves, but also care about being a great teammate.

"And so, again, captain-type caliber people that are coming into the program. I think we've hopefully upgraded. That's my hope. Can't say we've done it because I haven't seen them on a football field as a whole, but I really like the direction that's going."

As of Jan. 28, the Crimson Tide will have the following defensive linemen for 2026: Jeremiah Beaman, Isaia Faga, Fatutoa Henry, Edric Hill, Steve Bolo Mboumoua, and London Simmons, plus the transfers Terrance Green (Oregon) Devan Thompkins (USC), Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Mississippi State) and Caleb Smith (Washington) and incoming freshmen Jamarion Matthews, Nolan Wilson, Kamhariyan Johnson, Malique' Franklin and Corey Howard. Not a ton of experience across the board, as Hill leads the returning players with three starts from this season.

Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack commended Hill multiple times throughout last season, calling him a player that's "trending in the right direction."

"Edric's always been a great athlete and he can create things with his strength and size and athleticism, but he's becoming a more consistent football player and those things are showing up on game day," Wommack said on Nov. 17.

Simmons wasn't far behind Hill in time on the field, as he played in all 15 games with two starts as a true freshman with 266 defensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus, trailing only defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. in snaps by true freshmen.

In his debut season, Simmons recorded 19 tackles, including 1.5 sacks (-12 yards) along with two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. He was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team by the league coaches.

"He did a good job of just coming in and learning what was going on, following the leadership of the older guys, and not saying a whole bunch," Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach said at Rose Bowl Media Day. "Just kind of being a sponge on what was going on and how he needed to do things and with the right mindset and working. That’s been his whole thing, and he’s worked his butt off. He had to start some games when [Tim Keenan] was down for a little bit, but he's done a tremendous job.”

