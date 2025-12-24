Alabama Receiver Says 'No Chance' He's Going to Transfer Portal: Roll Call

The No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide is preparing for a New Year's Day College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup in the Rose Bowl against No. 1 Indiana. While the program prepares many peoples thoughts spin forward to the upcoming transfer portal window set to open on Jan. 2.

Austin Duncan interviewed Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe and asked the sophomore receiver his thoughts on the upcoming transfer portal window and if the Clay Chalkville product would enter the portal after the season.

"Nah, definitely not," responded Mbakwe.

Today I got the chance to interview Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe, he told me why he stayed with Alabama as he entered the NCAA transfer portal last year. pic.twitter.com/czfuQK72s7 — Austin Duncan (@ADMEDIA__) December 20, 2025

The sophomore swapped from defensive back to wide receiver in the offseason and appeared in nine regular season games for the Crimson Tide in 2025. He hauled in three passes for 55 yards and took one carry for four yards. As a freshman, he appeared in 12 games as a defensive back, making 15 tackles with an interception.

Alabama running back Mark Ingram apologized to Kalen DeBoer for doubting the Crimson Tide after losing the SEC Championship game. DeBoer quickly forgave him and gave the Heisman Trophy winner credit for everything he did for the program as a player and ambassador.

“I was throwing the rat poison out there.”@markingramII and @KalenDeBoer

discuss Mark saying the committee could have left @AlabamaFTBL out of the #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/3smOh6Wss9 — The Triple Option (@3xOptionShow) December 23, 2025

December 24, 1988: Behind a record-setting performance by senior quarterback David Smith, Alabama rallied to defeat Army 29-28 in the Sun Bowl, capping a 9-3 season. Smith, who completed 33 of 52 passes for 412 yards, was selected as the game's MVP, while senior linebacker Derrick Thomas, who blocked a pair of field goals, was named the defensive MVP.

“We didn't expect to have to pass this much, but had to when they stopped the run. I didn't mind, as I had a great time throwing all those passes.'' David Smith

Alabama quarterback after the 1988 Sun Bowl.

In an interview with @BussinWTB, Alabama QB Ty Simpson revealed that he would do whatever it takes to help Alabama win its 19th national title.



“So you’re saying you’d cut your d*ck off for a national championship?” Compton said.



“I said I’d do anything, right? Whatever puts 19… pic.twitter.com/XorGhPrD23 — Crimson Coverage (@CrimsonCoverage) December 23, 2025

Alabama football put out a cinematic recap of the Crimson Tide's come from behind victory in Norman in the College Football Playoff first round. The production team put former running back Damien Harris' doubting comments to lead the video while showing behind the scenes action from the program's monumental win as they became the first program to win a road game in the College Football Playoffs.

