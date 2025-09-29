Alabama Running Backs' Struggles to Accrue Yardage: Just a Minute
In three games against Power Four opponents (one ACC, one Big Ten and one SEC), the combined stable of Alabama football's running backs has not rushed for 100 yards once. In the season opener at Florida State, they had 67 yards. 42 of them were on the first drive.
On Sept. 13 against Wisconsin, the group combined for a measly 45 yards. After the bye week that followed that game, the unit scraped together 76 yards on the road at Sanford Stadium during the No. 10 Crimson Tide's 24-21 win at Georgia.
Explosive plays have been absent from the Alabama run game where the backs are concerned. In many instances, the group of players has struggled to get more than a couple of yards per carry, not finding the second level.
Part of the problem could be chalked up to the offensive line. While finding the best five to head up that group remains a priority for the coaching staff, heavy rotation has been both a regular fixture and a frequent point of discussion.
"We’re just still not where we want to be yet. It’s really that simple," offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Monday about the Crimson Tide's continued rotation along the offensive line.
Senior starter Jam Miller made his 2025 debut against the Bulldogs this past weekend, hauling in a third-down pass late in the fourth quarter that iced the contest. On the ground, Miller had 46 yards on 16 attempts. That equates to 2.9 yards per carry.
"We’ve just got to do a better job finding ways to get him more of those one-on-one matchups where the ball’s on the corner, ball’s on a safety. I think we got four of those in the game. You’re looking to try to get eight to nine of those a game where you’re getting the football on a secondary player so that they can break a tackle and get into the open," Grubb said of Miller.
Miller had missed all three of Alabama's games this season prior to the matchup opposite Georgia because of a collarbone injury suffered during a scrimmage in fall camp.
Against the Bulldogs, redshirt freshman Kevin Riley logged 30 yards on 10 carries. All told, Alabama still did not reach the 100-yard mark in the running game with its tailbacks despite getting Miller back into the fold.
"We've gotta continue to get better in the run game," head coach Kalen DeBoer said Saturday after the victory over Georgia. "There's some times... we should be able to get more than what we had. Not just three or four [yards]. We should be able to get seven or eight, especially as the game goes on."