Rose Bowl Day 2 Postcard as Alabama, Indiana Hold Media Day

LOS ANGELES — After Alabama and Indiana arrived in Los Angeles on Monday evening, Rose Bowl week moved to Day 2.

It was Rose Bowl Media Day on Tuesday, as players and coaches from both teams were made available for interviews.

Unlike the regular season, instead of the captains and a couple of handfuls of the biggest names for the Crimson Tide, every active player on the roster was available to speak to.

BamaCentral spoke with a couple of dozen starters and reserves, including numerous freshmen — a class that wasn’t made available to the media during the regular season.

Following Rose Bowl Media Day, here's every Alabama interview from BamaCentral’s YouTube channel.

DeBoer was asked about his lifetime of watching the Rose Bowl. Here's what he said:

"It's funny you ask that question, because I would say this: Growing up in South Dakota and not having gone outside of South Dakota, it seemed like so far away, but you knew the game and you knew the pageantry around it.

"And I remember the commentators saying what they said, the games being played, it seemed like such a distant thing in my mind, not growing up around Division I football, there in the middle of South Dakota, just didn't seem like something that was real.

"Then as you get older and you get into high school, college, then you start kind of understanding what it really is all about, paying closer attention.

"As you go through the years coaching, you just truly realize how special of a place this is. I've been in the Rose Bowl, in the stadium a number of times, coaching there at Fresno State and at Washington. And when you walk in, even when it's not the Rose Bowl game, you really can feel how awesome the place it is.

"I know our guys are looking forward to this moment. I know a lot of people have this as kind of bucket list items when it comes to coaching and opportunity to be here. So it's pretty special."

A couple of hours later, Alabama held a 20-minute practice viewing for the media. Here are three of BamaCentral's videos from the practice.

