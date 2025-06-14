Bama Central

Alabama's Samuel Ogazi Wins Men's 400-Meter National Championship

The Crimson Tide sophomore previously won the 400-meter outdoor title last month at the SEC Championships.

Will Miller

Jun 5, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Samuel Ogazi of Alabama wins heat two of the mens 400 meter prelims at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Jun 5, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Samuel Ogazi of Alabama wins heat two of the mens 400 meter prelims at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

After he finished as the runner-up in the men's 400-meter at last year's NCAA Outdoor Championships, Alabama sophomore Sam Ogazi took the national title Friday, recording a 44.84 time and winning gold quite comfortably. He was the only competitor to run under 45 seconds.

The result signified the Crimson Tide program's first men's outdoor 400-meter national champion since Kirani James did it in back-to-back years from 2010-11. Ogazi won the SEC title in the event last month and is the present holder of the fastest 400-meter time in Alabama outdoor history (44.41 seconds).

Ogazi is an Olympian, having represented Nigeria in Paris last year. He placed seventh in the men's 400-meter there. He previously ran a 44.52 at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships. His 2025 SEC Championships time was 45.04.

"Oluwa is involved," Ogazi said Friday evening after his win in Eugene, Ore. "Oluwa in Yoruba means God, so God is involved."

He is also in the UA record books in indoor competition. Ogazi owns the seventh-fastest indoor 400-meter time in school history. The sophomore was a muti-time SEC Men's Freshman of the Week. He has five total golds in international competition: three from the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games and two from the 2023 African U18 Championships.

If Ogazi were to follow James' career trajectory, that would mean international fortune is in the former's near future. James won gold in the men's 400-meter at the 2012 Olympics in London. He medaled in 2016 (silver) and 2020 (gold), placing fifth in Paris.

See Also:

manual

Published |Modified
Will Miller
WILL MILLER

'Will Miller is the baseball writer for BamaCentral/Alabama Crimson Tide On SI. He also covers football and basketball and graduated from the University of Alabama in December 2024 with experience covering a wide array of sports.'

Home/All Things Bama