Alabama Secures Kalen DeBoer's First QB Commit on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's kick off the month of June on "The Joe Gaither Show" as we've officially made it to the offseason in Alabama sports. The Crimson Tide baseball and softball teams saw their seasons end over the weekend, former Alabama quarterback Tyler Buchner wrote an introspective letter about his time with the Tide, Kalen DeBoer flipped a quarterback into the Class of 2025 and Greg Bryne commented on the future of sports at the University of Alabama.
We open the show by dissecting former Crimson Tide quarterback Tyler Buchner's letter to Notre Dame on Friday. Buchner announced his intention to walk on to the Fighting Irish football team and detailed his time in Tuscaloosa.
The program moves on to action on the field as Alabama baseball went two and out in the Tallahassee Regional. What grade do you give the Alabama baseball season in head coach Rob Vaughn's first season?
We get interrupted in the middle of the show as Alabama receives a commitment from 4-star quarterback Keelon Russell. Russell becomes the first signal caller to commit to Alabama under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. Let's take a look at the Duncanville, Texas products resume as we react to the news.
The show gets back on track by talking about the Alabama softball team and their performance in Oklahoma City this past weekend. The online discourse took some interesting turns after the loss with people questioning Patrick Murphy's ability to get the program over the hump.
We wrap up the show by talking about our time with Greg Byrne and John Cohen on Monday at Samford University. The two athletic directors discussed the future of college athletics with the House vs. NCAA's recent settlement.
