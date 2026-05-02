SEC Softball Regular Season Title Scenarios

There is one day left in the SEC softball regular season, and things are coming down to the wire for the conference regular season title. Four teams are still alive for the regular season title: Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M.

Alabama (18-5 SEC) has one game remaining at home against South Carolina on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT. Florida (17-6 SEC) plays on the road at Georgia at 11 a.m. for its final game. Oklahoma (18-4 SEC) and Texas A&M (16-6 SEC) will play each in a doubleheader in College Station on Saturday starting at 12:15 p.m. The second game is currently scheduled for 4 p.m.

The Crimson Tide has won the first two games over the Gamecocks. Florida has split the first two games of the series with Georgia, and Texas A&M won the opener against the Sooners.

Oklahoma is currently in first place with Alabama trailing by half a game. Florida is 1.5 games back from the Sooners, with Texas A&M two full games back. The Aggies do not have a chance at an outright title. They would only be able to share with other teams if they are able to sweep Oklahoma.

Here are the different scenarios for SEC regular season champion based on Saturday's results:

Oklahoma wins outright

If Oklahoma beats Texas A&M twice (20-4 SEC record)

OR if Oklahoma beats Texas A&M once, and Alabama loses to South Carolina (19-5 SEC record)

Alabama wins outright

If Alabama beats South Carolina, and Oklahoma loses to Texas A&M twice (19-5 SEC record)

Oklahoma and Alabama share title

If Alabama beats South Carolina, and Oklahoma goes 1-1 against Texas A&M (19-5 SEC record)

Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M share title

If Texas A&M beats Oklahoma twice, Florida beats Georgia and Alabama loses to South Carolina

Oklahoma came into the weekend with a two-game lead on the rest of the field, so the Sooners just have to win one game to clinch at least a share of the SEC title. Florida and Texas A&M are automatically eliminated from contention with a loss because Oklahoma cannot finish with more than six conference losses.

This would Oklahoma's second SEC regular season title in as many years since joining the conference last season. Florida last won the title in 2021, and Alabama has not won a regular season conference championship since 2019. Texas A&M has never won the SEC regular season title. Florida has won it nine times while Alabama has six regular season championships.

The 2026 SEC Softball Tournament begins on Tuesday in Lexington, Kentucky.

SEC Softball standings heading into final day

Team SEC record Overall record Oklahoma 18-4 46-7 Alabama 18-5 46-6 Florida 17-6 47-8 Texas A&M 16-6 36-14 Tennesse 16-7 42-8 Arkansas 15-8 41-9 Texas 15-8 38-10 LSU 11-11 35-16 Georgia 11-12 35-17 Mississippi State 9-14 37-16 Missouri 8-15 27-28 South Carolina 7-16 30-24 Ole Miss 5-18 31-23 Auburn 4-18 25-25 Kentucky 1-23 26-28

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.