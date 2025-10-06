Alabama Soccer Shuts Out Missouri: Roll Call
Alabama soccer rebounded in a massive way on Sunday with a 3-0 road win over Missouri to break a two-game SEC losing streak. The Crimson Tide had dropped below .500 in conference play following disappointing losses to Kentucky and Oklahoma, but showed a sense of urgency against the Tigers, scoring two goals in the game's first seven minutes.
With Gianna Paul out due to injury, Larkin Thomason and Cameron Silva picked up the slack offensively, each scoring a goal in the opening minutes of the game. Madi Munguia recorded five saves in net and the Crimson Tide forced a late own goal to put the score at 3-0.
"Great way to bounce back after a couple of tough losses," head coach Wes Hart said. "Really happy with how we started the game. We came out flying and built an early lead. I felt we did a good job of continuing to be the aggressor and not just trying to sit on the lead and hang on."
Alabama now heads home for the Iron Bowl of Soccer against Auburn on Friday. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. CT and air on SEC Network+.
Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Women's golf: at Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah: Medinah, Ill.
Saturday and Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:
Football: Alabama 30, Vanderbilt 14
Soccer: Alabama 3, Missouri 0
Volleyball: Texas A&M 3, Alabama 0
Did You Notice?
- Kool-Aid McKinstry recorded his first and second career interceptions off Jaxson Dart in the Saints' 26-14 win over the Giants.
- Calvin Ridley nearly doubled his receiving yardage on the season, hauling in five passes for 131 yards as Cam Ward led the Titans to an 18-point comeback victory over the Cardinals. Jalyn Armour-Davis also had a big day with nine tackles and a pass defended for Tennessee.
- The Thunder defeated the Hornets 135-114 in the preseason opener behind Chris Youngblood's 20-point outburst. Collin Sexton had 11, and Brandon Miller had eight for Charlotte.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
October 5, 1929: Governor Bibb Graves officially dedicated the new stadium in Tuscaloosa to university president George H. Denny. Wallace Wade’s team subsequently did its part with a 22-7 victory over Ole Miss.
October 6, 1986: Hall of Fame coach Wallace Wade died at the age of 94 at his Durham, N.C. home. Wade led Alabama’s first three national championships while compiling a 61-13-3 record and .813 winning percentage from 1923-30.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
Nobody ever got backslapped into winning anything.- Wallace Wade