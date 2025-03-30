Alabama Swimming Concludes with 14 All-America Honors : Roll Call, March 30, 2025
The Alabama swimming and diving program concluded the Men's NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday, earning 14 All-America accolades over the event.
Alabama's 400 freestyle relay team set a school-record and finished in ninth-place, giving Zarek Wilson, Charlie Hawke, Kaique Alves and Toni Dragoja second-team honors.
Hawke talled four different honors, earning first team in both the 200 and 500 freestyle and the the 800 freestyle relay. He set school records in all four of his events and helped the Crimson Tide finish 13th in the event.
All-America Honors by Student-Athletes
- Charlie Hawke (4): First Team: 800 Free Relay, 500 free, 200 free | Second Team: 400 free relay
- Kaique Alves (3) First Team: 800 Free Relay | Second Team: 200 free, 400 free relay
- Toni Dragoja (3): First Team: 800 Free Relay | Second Team: 200 free, 400 free relay
- Tommy Hagar (2): First Team: 800 Free Relay | Second Team: 200 back
- Nigel Chambers (1): Second Team: Platform
- Zarek Wilson (1): Second Team: 400 free relay
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Softball: Alabama vs. No. 15 Georgia in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11 a.m.
- Women's Tennis: Alabama vs South Carolina, Tuscaloosa, Ala. 11 a.m.
- Baseball: Alabama vs. No. 9 Oklahoma in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's Basketball: Duke 85, Alabama 65
- Baseball: Oklahoma 6, Alabama 5
- Softball: Alabama 5, Georgia 4
- Soccer: Alabama 4, Vanderbilt 2
- Men's Tennis: Oklahoma 4, Alabama 3
Did You Notice?
Alabama's Adapted Athletics team won the national title by beating UTSA 67-52. It's the fifth straight national championship for the program.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 144 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
March 30, 1953: All-American running back Bobby Marlow, the first-round draft pick of the New York Football Giants, announced he will forego an NFL career to play with the Saskatchewan Rough Riders of the Canadian Football League. Representing Marlow was former Alabama fullback and Rough Rider head coach Fred Grant, who refused to release the terms of the contract, except to say Marlow would receive more than $10,000 a year.
March 30, 2013: Mal Moore died in Durham, N.C. He was 73.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Mal was the most selfless person I think I ever met.”- Nick Saban