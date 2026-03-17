Alabama Tennis Signs Ranked Croatian Prospect: Roll Call

Alabama men's tennis has signed Croatian recruit Antonio Voljavec to its fall 2026 roster.

Voljavec is a big addition for a program that has struggled this season. He is currently ranked No. 103 in the International Tennis Federation Junior World Rankings and has won three singles and two doubles titles across Europe in his youth career. He has been ranked as high as No. 1,366 in the Association of Tennis Professionals singles ranking and No. 1,012 in doubles.

"From our first conversation, Antonio was all in on the recruiting process," head coach George Husack said. "His questions, interests, connection with current players and desire to improve as a competitor all added up to a win-win situation for both him and our program. We look forward to having his hunger around on a daily basis. Together with Theo Hegarty, the pair bring invaluable strength, ability and excitement to the future of Alabama tennis."

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Season Opener

172 days (Sept. 5 vs. East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Roll Call: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Herb Jones scored 10 points with four rebounds and three assists in the New Orleans Pelicans' 129-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks. While it has been a lost season for the Pelicans, Jones continues to be a lockdown defender and fan favorite for the team.

Herb gets the scoring started pic.twitter.com/Jg5FRU8p0x — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 17, 2026

Despite a loss to Georgia in its final home meet of the year last Friday, Alabama gymnastics remains at No. 4 in the polls. The Crimson Tide has struggled the past three weeks, at least relative to the early-season results, but is still undeniably one of the top squads in the nation.

Top four in Week 11 ✨ pic.twitter.com/iAZcpQnOkT — Alabama Gymnastics (@BamaGymnastics) March 16, 2026

Oba Femi made a WWE appearance on Monday and dropped Brock Lesnar. Femi, in his first year with the WWE, will be facing Lesnar at WrestleMania in what will be the biggest appearance of his career. Before pursuing a career in pro wrestling, Femi was an SEC Champion with Alabama track.

THE RULER IS HERE AND JUST DROPPED BROCK LESNAR! 👑



DId @Obaofwwe just accept Brock Lesnar's Open Challenge for #WrestleMania? pic.twitter.com/hL9UvXmV7O — WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2026

Monday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

No events scheduled.

Tuesday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

Baseball at South Alabama, Mobile, Ala., 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Softball vs. Louisiana-Monroe, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

On This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

March 17, 1957: Barry Krauss was born in Pompano Beach, Fla.

March 17, 1963: Staring into a live television camera, Paul Bryant angrily denied he and Wally Butts conspired to fix the 1962 Georgia football game. One of the stars of the 1962 team, Lee Roy Jordan defended his coach, noting that the offense led by quarterback Joe Namath and the defense led by him were the reasons Alabama won 35-0. It was also released that Bryant had taken a lie detector test and had passed with flying colors. – Bryant Museum

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Everything coach told us turned out to be right – except the vote. He said we had to beat Ohio State convincingly. He said Oklahoma would lose, Michigan would lose, and Notre Dame would beat Texas. We just looked at him, feeling it couldn’t all happen like he said. Damn if it didn’t. Man, I was driving home; sure we’d be national champions. Then we go and get ripped off.” Barry Krauss of the 1978 bowl sequence

We'll Leave You With This...

signed + sealed pic.twitter.com/U11upH5j1e — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) March 17, 2026

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