Alabama vs. Texas A&M Preview, Nate Oats NIL Talk on Fernandez & Friends

Theo Fernandez and Laura Vale are back for this week's final episode of Fernandez & Friends. With Alabama's 26-10 loss to Tennessee in the rearview, the focus is on Texas A&M. Can the Crimson Tide avoid dropping a third straight game for the first time since 2007? We break down Saturday's matchup and discuss Nate Oats and the Alabama basketball program on today's show.

The Aggies are just 1-3 in SEC play, with the lone win coming over Arkansas. We discuss Marcel Reed's lack of development, the defense's abysmal five sacks, and the impact that Alabama transfers Isaiah Horton and Wilkin Formby have had on the team.

We also look at Alabama's recent struggles and how the Crimson Tide's sloppiness and poor execution could haunt the team against the Aggies.

We then move on to a report from CBS Sports regarding the cost of roster construction in college basketball this season. The article listed Alabama in the $12.1 million to $15 million range, significantly lower than most SEC programs. We discuss how the Crimson Tide manages to land top-flight talent despite the limited resources, diving into the value of Nate Oats' track record of developing NBA draft picks.

We then conclude the show with some trivia, as Laura presents questions about Alabama football's homecoming history. She then gives her score prediction to end the show.

Fernandez & Friends is Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's bi-weekly program. The show is hosted by beat writer Theo Fernandez, who has spent the past two years as the cohost of the Joe Gaither Show, the site's other podcast.

The show will offer fresh, fast-paced content every Tuesday and Thursday morning, as Fernandez reacts to news, analyzes and previews games, and talks about everything relevant in the Alabama sports landscape. There will also be an emphasis placed on interviewing Crimson Tide recruits across sports, giving the fanbase an early look at some of the players they will be watching in Tuscaloosa over the coming years.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. This is the same number used for the Joe Gaither Show, so be sure to specify which program you are calling in for. You can also join us live in the comment sections on all of BamaCentral's social media platforms on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

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