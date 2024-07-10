Alabama to Play in 2025 Jacksonville College Baseball Classic: Roll Call, July 9, 2024
The Alabama baseball team announced it will participate in the 2025 Jacksonville College Baseball Classic on Tuesday. The event will partner with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and take place next year from Feb. 21-23.
Alabama will compete with Coastal Carolina, North Carolina State and Ohio State at 121 Financial Ballpark. The three day event will pit each team against the other three in round robin format. Alabama and N.C. State were NCAA Tournament teams last season while Coastal Carolina last made the post season in 2016 and Ohio State in 2019.
Tickets are already available for the event.
Did you notice?
- Alabama basketball star Mark Sears announced a youth basketball camp he's holding on Aug. 10 at Muscle Shoals Middle School for K-12.
Alabama softball sisters Jenna and Lauren Johnson announced a softball camp in Franklin, Tenn. on July 26 and 27th.
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray gives former Alabama basketball star Herb Jones a shoutout for allowing him to wear jersey number 5 this season for the Pelicans. Jones announced he will switch to jersey number 2 for the upcoming season.
- Alabama soccer annouced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season. The Crimson Tide hits the road for matchups at TCU, UT-Chattanooga, Purdue and Michigan while the Tides hosts Florida Atlantic and Louisiana Tech among others.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 10, 1960: ABC announced it would broadcast its first college football games, beginning with the Sept. 17 matchup between Alabama and Georgia at Legion Field. Sports information director Finus Gaston met with ABC officials in Birmingham for a sight inspection and said the network folks seemed elated when told it won't be any problem for the university to provide a jeep for one of the mobile cameras. ABC used six cameras to field the game, including the one on the jeep.
July 10, 1990: Running back Trent Richardson was born in Pensacola, Fla.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I'm known as a recruiter. Well, you've got to have chicken to make chicken salad."— Paul W. “Bear” Bryant