Alabama Basketball's SEC-Opening Availability Report Against Kentucky

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Prior to the 2024-25 season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

That being said, No. 14 Alabama men's basketball will play its first SEC matchup of the regular season at home against Kentucky on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama Availability Report: Jan. 2

Labaron Philon Jr. — Probable

London Jemison — Probable

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. — Probable

Taylor Bol Bowen — Questionable

Davion Hannah — Questionable

Collins Onyejiaka — Out

Kentucky Availability Report: Jan. 2

None to report

Alabama conquered its final non-conference opponent on Dec. 29, beating Yale 102-78 at home. The Crimson Tide drained 22 3-point shots, resetting the season's single-game record from 16, but did so without superstar guard Labaron Philon Jr. and freshmen London Jemison and Davion Hannah.

"Labaron [Philon] is going through treatment," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the Yale game. "He's got a left leg injury from a contusion he got in the Kennesaw game. It's definitely not super serious, but he couldn't play in a game now. We're off tomorrow. Hopefully he gets a lot of rehab. I think it's pretty likely he plays Saturday, but I don't want to say for sure.

"London [Jemison] we've been shooting for this game since he got hurt in the South Florida game, so hopefully the rehab goes as well as it's going and he's going to be available Saturday.

"Davion's [Hannah] got a medical condition that we're trying to manage and work him back into game shape. He's just not quite there yet. I don't know where he'll be. So I anticipate Labaron and London playing against Kentucky, but it's hard to say. We'll see how rehab goes the next three or four days."

Alabama freshman center Collins Onyejiaka has been out since the third game of the regular season with a medical condition. He has been and still is out indefinitely.

The Crimson Tide last played Kentucky in the 2025 SEC Tournament quarterfinal, dominating 99-70. Alabama never trailed and five players finished in double figures, including a season-high 21 points from Labaron Philon. Philon and guard Aden Holloway are the only two of the five double-digit scorers still at Alabama. Former Alabama and current Kentucky forward Mouhamed Dioubate also shined that day, as he logged 13 points, a team-highs in rebounds (8) and blocks (2).

