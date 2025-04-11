Who are Alabama's Most Likely Transfer Portal Candidates? Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's recruiting writer Mason Woods and beat writer Joe Gaither discuss which Alabama players could be the most likely to enter the transfer portal as the spring transfer window opens next week on April 16th.
Each year in college football thousands of players, between the winter and spring transfer windows, enter their names into the transfer portal with the hopes of finding a better situation elsewhere. Whether those reasons are for playing opportunities or NIL deals, players are leaving programs at a higher rate than has ever been seen before.
While Kalen DeBoer and his staff have done an excellent job on the recruiting trail, bringing in talented players at every position, it is inevitable at this point that the team will look at least somewhat different this fall as opposed to now.
The Crimson Tide has a handful of position groups across both the offense and defense that feature incredible depth throughout, but none moreso than the offensive line. Alabama has 26 offensive linemen on the roster, and with only five slots to go around, the majority of the group will reside on the bench this season.
While in years past this would have been a major positive for Alabama, it now means the Tide will need to potentially fight to keep several of the players it's already recruited once before.