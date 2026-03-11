The Transfer Kalen DeBoer Sees as a 'Captain-Type Guy'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Replacing a two-time captain at inside linebacker isn't going to be easy, especially when you will also be replacing the other starter at the position, but Alabama was able to add a valuable piece in the transfer portal that Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer could also see stepping into that role.

Alabama is only two practices into spring camp, but DeBoer is already impressed with the leadership displayed by Virginia Tech transfer Caleb Woodson.

"Bringing in Caleb as a captain-type guy, his leadership coming in has been certainly noted and appreciated," DeBoer said after Tuesday's practice.

The Crimson Tide is losing Deontae Lawson, Justin Jefferson and Nikhai Hill-Green at the inside linebacker position. Lawson was a two-time captain as chosen by his teammates and had 80 total tackles for Alabama last season to lead the team. Jefferson was right behind him with 79.

Cayden Jones and QB Reese are both entering their third seasons at Alabama, but have had a limited role on defense because of the experienced players ahead of them like Lawson, Jefferson and Jihaad Campbell. The Tide also has a trio of sophomores at the position and two incoming freshman.

"Those guys were brought in for a reason, because we saw the graduation of guys that just left happening. They got a chance to learn last year, and now is the opportunity. They got special teams reps last year, but they got a chance to go out there now and compete."

The lack of experience was why Woodson was a vital portal pickup for the Crimson Tide. Inside linebacker is often considered the quarterback of the defense and has been the position in Kane Wommack's defense that wears the green dot player-to-coach helmet communication system during games.

Woodson was a two-year starter with the Hokies racking up 58 tackles, including 2.5 for loss in just nine game at Virginia Tech last season. While this will be his first full season in the SEC, Woodson bring a lot of veteran experience to the position as a rising senior. He's already providing an example for his younger teammates in the early days of spring camp, and this spring will be an opportunity for one of the less experienced players to prove why he deserves the other starting spot alongside Woodson.

"Those guys all together, learning things together," DeBoer said. "Just excited. They're hungry, just like any of the other positions we're talking about. Like the offensive line, there's a lot of new faces there for opportunities."

