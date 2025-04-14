Alabama Wheelchair Tennis Defeats Auburn To Win National Title: Roll Call, April 14, 2025
Alabama wheelchair tennis defeated Auburn 2-0 on Sunday to claim the 2025 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Wheelchair national championship.
Francesco Felici and Martha Harris won the doubles match 8-1 over Jake Eastwood and Evan Heller. In singles Felici took down Gabe Puthoff 6-0, 6-0 and Martha Harris was up 6-2, 0-2 against Evan Heller when the match was called due to Alabama clinching the title with Felici securing his win.
The Crimson Tide defeated Arizona 2-0 on Saturday to advance to the championship.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Softball vs. Oklahoma, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC Network
- Women's golf at SEC Championships, The Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida
- Men's golf at Mossy Oak Collegiate, West Point, Mississippi
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's Tennis: Mississippi State 4, Alabama 3
- Women's Tennis: Oklahoma 4, Alabama 2
Did You Notice?
- Keon Ellis had nine points in the Sacramento Kings' 109-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in the regular season finale. The Kings now face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday in a do or die play-in game.
- The Golden State Warriors converted Braxton Key's contract, making the 2017 All SEC Freshman selection eligible to play in the playoffs. Key has appeared in just three games this year, but will now be a part of what will be one of Steph Curry's final playoff runs. Golden State takes on Memphis in the play-in on Tuesday.
- Former Alabama golfer Davis Riley finished tied for 21st at his first Masters, and Justin Thomas finished 2-over-par and tied for 36th.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
129 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 14, 1926: Harry Gilmer was born in nearby Birmingham. “[Harry Gilmer] was the greatest college passer I ever saw,” – legendary sportswriter Grantland Rice
April 14, 1956: Former left-handed pitcher Bobby Sprowl was born in Sandusky, Ohio.
April 14, 1971: Thomas Practice Field had a carnival atmosphere as the New York Jets entourage, led by head coach Weeb Ewbank, assistant coach Buddy Ryan, quarterback Joe Namath and linebacker Paul Crane visited the Crimson Tide workout. Namath was on hand to watch and throw a few passes, something he hadn’t done since injuring his wrist during the previous season. A couple of players who caught Coach Bear Bryant's eye were receiver David Bailey and offensive guard John Hannah.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“The best way to throw a pass is not a jump pass, and in my years of coaching I never taught the jump pass. But it worked for me. Sometimes we’d have younger people around practice, and if they saw me throw a jump pass they would try to do it. Coach Thomas would tell them to stop, to do it the correct way.- Harry Gilmer
“I started throwing the jump pass when I played on the sand lots. At Woodlawn High School I kept doing it because I could start out on an end run and then turn it into a pass. If the receiver wasn’t open, I kept running.
“If you throw on the run, you’re usually running towards the sideline, and you’re going to throw at a right angle to that. So you need to get your body and your hips turned downfield. You either have to stop running to do it, or you jump. If you jump, you can turn your hips around. I just naturally did that.”