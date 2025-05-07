Alabama Women's Basketball Hires Brian Johnson as Director of Operations: Roll Call, May 7, 2025
Alabama women's basketball coach Kristy Curry announced a program reunion with Brian Johnson on Monday as he was named Crimson Tide's Director of Basketball Opperations and NIL Partnerships/Brand Development.
"We are excited to welcome Brian back to the University of Alabama," Curry said in a statement. "Brian's previous impact on our program was tremendous, and his deep understanding of our culture, combined with his forward-thinking approach to operations, branding and the evolving NIL landscape, makes him a perfect fit for this new era. His passion for Alabama, commitment to our student-athletes and innovative mindset will be instrumental in helping us continue to build a championship-level experience both on and off the court. We are thrilled to have him back in this new role!"
Johnson spent the last two years as a sales manager for C Cross Logistics but was with the Crimson Tide women's program for seven years in various positions.
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Softball: Alabama vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m. CT, Athens, Ga., SEC Network
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Softball: Alabama 3, Auburn 2
- Baseball: Alabama 10, Troy 2
Did You Notice?
Alabama pitcher Catelyn Riley was named to the SEC Softball Community Service Team.
Former Alabama softball player and graduate assistant Molly Fichtner was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year after leading the Warhawks to a 34-21 record in 2025.
Former Alabama basketball player Aaliyah Nye dropped 17 points in her WNBA preseason debut for the Los Vegas Aces.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 115 days.
SEC Daily:
Which SEC Baseball Team Has Easiest Final Stretch? SEC Daily, May 6, 2025
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 7, 1948: Officials from the University of Alabama and Auburn University announced the renewal of their football series which had ended in 1907 after a dispute broke out between the two schools after battling to a 6-6 tie. Alabama president Dr. John M. Gal-lalee and acting Auburn president Ralph Draughon made the announcement from Montgomery. — Bryant Museum
May 7, 1994: Robert Foster was born in Monaca, Penn.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I know one thing, I'd rather die now than to have died this morning and missed this game."
- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant after Alabama's win over unbeaten Auburn in '71.