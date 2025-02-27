Alabama Women's Basketball Deserves More Support for Season's Success: Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's assistant editor Katie Windham discusses why Kristy Curry and Alabama women's basketball should be getting more attention for what they've accomplished this season.
From 2000-2020, Alabama women's basketball made the NCAA Tournament zero times. Now, Kristy Curry has Crimson Tide heading to NCAA Tournament for the third straight season and fourth time in the last five years.
Alabama is currently ranked No. 20 and has been in the AP Top-25 for the majority of the season. This team has managed to live up to preseason expectations and weathered the storm for a few weeks with leading scorer Sarah Ashlee Barker out.
The Crimson Tide is 22-6 (9-5 SEC) and fifth in the SEC standing with two games to go. The final two games will be challening: hosting No. 7 LSU on Thursday and traveling to No. 13 Oklahoma on Sunday, but if Alabama can pick up a win in either matchup, the Tide could move into a position to host the first weekend of NCAA Tournament games.
On the women's side, the top-16 overall seeds get to host the opening weekend. Alabama is currently projected a 5-seed in ESPN's bracketology, but wins over the final two regular season games or a run in the SEC Tournament could bump Alabama up to the coveted 4-line.
Despite the success Alabama has had this season, this team has mostly flown under the radar, largely because of what its Coleman Coliseum counterpart is doing on the men's side. But as the women's basketball team enters the most critical part of the year, it deserves more support from the Alabama fanbase.
Alabama has proven it will support women's sports that compete and win at a high level (gymnastics, softball, soccer in 2022), and women's basketball should be getting more of that love this year.