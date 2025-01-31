Alabama Women's Basketball Drops Game at No. 12 Kentucky: Roll Call, January 31, 2025
Despite another strong effort from Sarah Ashlee Barker, No. 22 Alabama women's basketball dropped its second straight game on Thursday night, this time at No. 12 Kentucky.
The Crimson Tide held a six-point lead after the first quarter, but could never recover after a slow second quarter, eventually losing 65-56. Barker led Alabama with 22 points and seven rebounds in her second game back from injury.
"I definitely think that we learned a few things," head coach Kristy Curry said in a press release. "I thought overall, we did a really good job on Georgia [Amoore], but where we did not do well is that we had too many people standing and watching. I know she was three-of-four at half. We watched all three clips and tried to teach. Georgia [Amoore] does such a great job of finding other people, but I also thought Karly [Weathers] did a great job. Georgia [Amoore] only had eight at the half and tried to keep her in front. We communicated. We met our switches, but it was everybody around. We've got to do a better job defensively in some other positions and make catches harder and to be more physical. We'll learn a lot from this, and I think hopefully getting a chance in the SEC tournament we can correct some things.”
Georgia Amoore had 16 points and nine assists for Kentucky. Alabama drops to 17-5 (4-4 SEC) and will host Georgia on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track and Field at New Mexico Team Open, Albuquerque, N.M., All Day
- Men's Tennis vs. Tulsa, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m.
- Gymnastics at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results:
Women's basketball: Kentucky 65, Alabama 56
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama basketball assistant Bryan Hodgson received a big contract extension at Arkansas State, making him the highest-paid coach in the Sun Belt. Hodgson was an assistant at Alabama under Nate Oats from 2019-2023 and is in his second season as Arkansas State head coach.
- Alabama soccer added a transfer, defender Ulla Sharp, from Saint Louis.
- Doris Lemngole from Alabama cross country was named the 2024 D1 Cross Country Scholar Athlete of the year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener
211 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
January 31, 1913: Don Hutson was born in Pine Bluff, Ark.
January 31, 1970: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant announced a home-and-home series with Southern California, with the first game being September 12 at Legion Field. Alabama would return the following year, playing at the Los Angeles Coliseum on September 10. The NCAA approved adding an 11th game in a vote taken at the January 14 Convention. They turned out to be two of the most noteworthy and important games in Crimson Tide history.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I wanted to be the Branch Rickey of football.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant to B.J. Phillips of Time Magazine in 1980.