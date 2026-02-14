Alabama Forward Out for Home Matchup vs. South Carolina

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Prior to the 2024-25 season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

That said, Alabama will play its 25th game of the regular season, and the 12th of SEC play, on Saturday, Feb. 14, at home against South Carolina.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama Initial Availability Report (Feb. 13):

Taylor Bol Bowen — Out

Collins Onyejiaka — Out

Davion Hannah — Out

Keitenn Bristow — Out

South Carolina Initial Availability Report (Feb. 13):

All available

Before the initial availability report was released, Alabama head coach Nate Oats gave some injury updates during Friday's press conference.

“I respect Taylor a ton, but you can tell he’s not close to 100 percent,” Oats said. “He’s just trying to tough it out for his teammates, do what’s right. So, we sat him out of practice today to try to get him a little better. If he doesn’t feel significantly better tomorrow, my guess is he’ll be listed as questionable or doubtful tonight, because we’ve got to get him back to where he’s flying around."

As stated above, Oats downgraded Bol Bowen to "out" for Saturday. That said, it seems like more of a rest than a serious issue.

Injuries have certainly been a theme for Alabama this season, as the Crimson Tide has put together over a dozen starting lineup combinations. Bol Bowen has started in 11 of his 20 games played, but he's been dealing with a leg injury that he sustained against Florida.

After sitting out the Texas A&M game, he reaggravated it against Auburn and played a little less than his typical time on the floor against Ole Miss. Bol Bowen is a key piece to accomplishing Oats' defensive wishes, as he's shown that he can guard a variety of positions.

"You watched the [Ole Miss] game, Taylor [Bol Bowen] is not 100 percent," Oats said. "He's not even close. We're playing closer to what I like. If we could get Taylor healthy like we got [Latrell] Wrightsell healthy, and you see what Wrightsell is able to do when he gets healthy, Taylor's capable of doing something similar with the talent he's got.

"If we could get everyone healthy, continue to play with the focus, ball movement and the unselfishness on offense, it would be pretty close to the way I want it."

Alabama guard Davion Hannah (medical condition), forward Keitenn Bristow (leg) and center Collins Onyejiaka (medical condition), who have each and will continue to be out for the foreseeable future. Oats said on Tuesday that a medical redshirt for Bristow "has been discussed."

Read More: