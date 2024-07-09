Alabama Women's Basketball Lands High-Profile Commitment: Roll Call, July 9, 2024
The 2025 recruiting class for the Alabama women's basketball program acquired a major commitment on Monday. Tianna Chambers, a four-star prospect and one of the best players in Colorado, committed to the Crimson Tide on Monday. The news was first reported by Talia Goodman of On3.
Chambers visited Tuscaloosa last month and had Alabama in her final two schools, alongside fellow SEC institution Mississippi State. She attends Cherry Creek High School in Englewood and had other offers, including one from Kentucky.
She tore her ACL this past season, cutting her junior campaign short. Chambers is not alone in the Alabama program's 2025 recruiting class, which also includes in-state Spring Garden star Ace Austin. This news also strengthens the class even after the loss of former recruiting coordinator Roman Tubner, who departed for Tennessee.
Did You Notice?
- The Alabama softball team landed another transfer addition, this time from Mississippi State: infielder Salen Hawkins. She has three years of eligibility remaining and was high school teammates with Crimson Tide pitcher Jocelyn Briski. Alabama lost a notable infielder to the portal this offseason as well: shortstop Kenleigh Cahalan, who also stayed in-conference and headed to Florida. Hawkins started at second base for the Bulldogs this past season and posted a .294 batting average with 26 runs batted in.
- The new NBA champions have brought former Alabama basketball player JD Davison back. A second-round pick of the 2022 draft, Davison became Nate Oats' first Alabama player to be an NBA champion. He was signed Monday to a two-way deal. Davison spent only one year in Tuscaloosa, the 2021-22 season, and made the NCAA Tournament.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- July 9, 1931: Jimmy Moore, one of the stars of the 1930 national championship team, died tragically at Ft. McClellan after being stricken with spinal meningitis. The 23-year-old Moore was a native of Anniston. More than 5,000 people attended his funeral, with teammates Charles Clement, Joe Sharpe, Earl Smith, Ben Smith, Albert Elmore, Dave Boykin and John Henry Suther serving as pallbearers.
- July 9, 1985: Joe Namath signed a five-year deal with ABC to provide commentary for "Monday Night Football."
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
- "When we have a good team, I know it's because we have boys that come from good mommas and pappas."— Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
