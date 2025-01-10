Alabama Women's Basketball Suffers First SEC Loss: Roll Call, Jan. 10, 2025
In another game without leading scorer Sarah Ashlee Barker, No. 18 Alabama was blown out at No. 5 Texas, 84-40, for the first SEC loss of the season.
"We tried to stay positive and continue to play the next play," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said after the game. "On a night like tonight, things just didn't go our way. You have to continue to stay positive and we tried to do that. You just have to credit Texas. It was one of those nights, those career nights, where everything went their way”
Alabama trailed 29-7 after the first quarter, and things never really got better. Karly Weathers led the Crimson Tide in scoring with seven points. Alabama (15-2, 2-1 SEC) will try to rebound at Ole Miss on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule:
Gymnastics vs. North Carolina, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m., SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
Women's basketball: Texas 84, Alabama 40
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama gymnast Luisa Blanco will be on the call for the Crimson Tide's season opener on SEC Network+. She will also be recognized before the meet.
- Alabama soccer has added five players, three freshmen and two transfers, for the spring season. Olivia Belcher, Avery Brown, Fiona Mahan, Larkin Thomason and Paige Thompson have all joined the Crimson Tide. Brown spent the last two seasons at Ole Miss while Belcher has played two seasons at Mercer.
- Justin Lebron was named to the preseason all-American third team by Perfect Game.
- Two former Alabama players, running back Josh Jacobs and defensive back Xavier McKinney, were selected by the Green Bay Packers media as the 2024 Stand-Up Guy Award winners.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
January 10, 1987: Athletic Director Steve Sloan announced that the tower used by Paul W. “Bear” Bryant would be reinstalled on the practice field, citing the monument "as a symbol of Alabama football."
January 10, 1994: Landon Collins was born in New Orleans.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“The alumni are starting to grumble, and I’m the one starting it.”
– Paul W. “Bear” Bryant