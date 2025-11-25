Alabama Women's Basketball Wins Over Harvard, Stays Undefeated: Roll Call
The Alabama women's basketball team outscored Harvard 54-30 in the second half of Monday's Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship action, fueled by guard Jessica Timmons' season-best 25 points and freshman Ace Austin's 17 points, to win 80-60 and remain undefeated in 2025.
Harvard (3-4) led 30-26 at halftime. The Crimson Tide (6-0) also got 10 rebounds from senior Karly Weathers and won the battle on the boards 33-26. Alabama had 34 bench points in the matchup, with production off the bench remaining a point of emphasis for the coaching staff.
“Just really proud of our grit and toughness. In the second half, we were able to have everything start with our intensity on the defensive end and we were fortunate enough to be the aggressor," Crimson Tide head coach Kristy Curry said in a press release. "I just loved the intensity and grit down the stretch.”
Star junior Essence Cody was the third and final Alabama player in double figures against Harvard in Nassau on Monday, putting up 16 points. Alabama's next game will be against Minnesota on Wednesday, also in the Bahamas, with tipoff scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. It will be the Crimson Tide's final contest in the month of November.
Here's the Roll Call for Tuesday, November 25, 2025:
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Monday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's basketball: defeated Harvard 80-60 in Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas.
- Men's basketball: lost 95-85 to No. 12 Gonzaga in Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama men's basketball star Herb Jones, the 2020-21 SEC Player of the Year, has a mild calf strain and will be evaluated again in roughly a week's time. Jones is now with the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans.
- Former Crimson Tide basketball player Noah Clowney had a career-high 31 points for the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night in a home loss to the New York Knicks.
- Former Alabama football star Quinnen Williams has been a standout addition for the Dallas Cowboys' defense since coming over via trade from the New York Jets.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- November 25, 1925: After leading Alabama to an undefeated regular season, quarterback Pooley Hubert was named the MVP of the Southern Conference.
- November 25, 1998: Jahvon Quinerly was born in Hackensack, N.J.
- November 25, 2013: Alabama senior quarterback AJ McCarron appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Wrote executive editor L. Jon Wertheim: "By conventional metrics, McCarron is not going to elevate eyebrows. He will not often throw for 300 yards, the way, say, Manziel, Oregon's Marcus Mariota and Louisville's Teddy Bridgewater will. He's not a dual threat. Then again, if you want to build a case for McCarron, you could do worse than starting here: He has as many national championships as he does defeats."
- November 25, 2017: Even though Alabama had to play the final 10 minutes with just three players, Collin Sexton scored 40 points and kept the game close during a 89-84 loss to No. 14 Minnesota at the Barclays Center Classic in New York. When a near-brawl broke out in the game, numerous Alabama players left the bench and were automatically ejected.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Sure, I’d love to beat Notre Dame, don’t get me wrong. But nothing matters more than beating that cow college on the other side of the state.”- Paul W. "Bear" Bryant