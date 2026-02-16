Alabama Women's Basketball's Comeback Against No. 10 Oklahoma Falls Short: Roll Call

A 27-point third quarter surge was not enough for No. 23 Alabama women's basketball, which fell to No. 10 Oklahoma, 79-71, on Sunday at Coleman Coliseum.

Ta’Mia Scott led the Crimson Tide (20-6, 6-6 SEC) with 17 points for the second straight game, while Jessica Timmons and Ace Austin added 11 points each and Essence Cody grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

Alabama briefly took the lead after its strong third quarter, but Oklahoma (19-6, 7-5 SEC) shot 54 percent from the field and closed the game on a late run behind Raegan Beers’ 21-point, nine-rebound performance.

"I just ask our team to stay positive and embrace hard," Alabama coach Kristy Curry said. "You can't get too high, you can't get too low, you can't get too negative, you can't listen to anything other than each other. This team has a chance to continue to grow and improve. The teams that work through the adversity, and don't let it work through them, are the ones that'll be successful here down the stretch. [They are the ones that will] find a way in March and the NCAA Tournament to let every one of these experiences come back to benefit them.

"We just have to continue to stay with it, stay at it and stay positive. There are obviously some things that are very evident that we're very self-aware of. We need to continue to do better to put ourselves in a position to just finish there in the fourth."

Alabama will remain at home to host No. 3 South Carolina on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Alabama women’s golf opened the Moon Golf Invitational tied for 10th place after posting a 12-over par 300 in Sunday's first round.

Ryan Flynn and Natachanok Tunwannarux paced the Crimson Tide, each carding a 1-over 73 to sit tied for 16th individually.

Tunwannarux also averaged 2.75 (-1) on par-3 holes, tied for the second-best mark in the field. Mattison Frick added a 3-over 75 and is tied for 40th, while Grace Crawford and Harriet Lockley each shot 7-over 79.

No. 6 Texas A&M led the team standings at 3-under 285, and Mississippi State’s Izzy Pellot held the individual lead at 3-under 69.

Alabama Crimson Tide Sunday results:

Women's Golf: T10 through day 1.

Softball: DNP due to weather

Women's Basketball: Alabama 71, Oklahoma 79

Alabama Crimson Tide Monday schedule:

Men’s Golf: Watersound Invitational, Panama City, Fla.

Women’s Golf: Moon Golf Invitational, Melbourne, Fla.

Swim & Dive: SEC Championships, Knoxville, Tenn.

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

February 16, 1965: State representative Albert Brewer of Morgan proposes the naming of the new athletic dormitory in Tuscaloosa, Paul Bryant Hall. A resolution, passed by both the state house and senate, stated: "Paul Bryant has brought glory to the University of Alabama both as a player and as a head coach. Whereas, Mr. Bryant has become a symbol of the skillful leader, the producer of champions, and a builder of character, his name shall appropriately be inscribed or affixed to the building in such a manner to honor this great Alabamian."

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

