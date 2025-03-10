Alabama Women's Tennis Sweeps Ole Miss: Roll Call, March 10, 2025
No. 18 Alabama women's tennis swept Ole Miss on Sunday en route to its ninth win of the season. The Crimson Tide handled the doubles matches with ease and rode the momentum into the singles portion of the afternoon as the entire team was firing on all cylinders.
Despite usually playing exclusively as a doubles player, NC State transfer Sara Nayar earned her first singles points with Alabama, defeating Anaelle Leclercq 6-0 and 6-1. Alabama is now 9-4 on the season and 3-2 in SEC play.
"I believe we are improving our competitiveness with each match we play," Alabama head coach Jonatan Berhane said in a press release. "I am proud of the attitude and resilience we demonstrated in our matches this weekend. While we celebrate our victory today, we must shift our focus and prepare for two challenging home matches against Auburn and Florida. Roll Tide!"
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's Golf at The Hayt, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., All Day
- Men's Swimming at NCAA Zone Championships, Auburn, Ala., All Day
Crimson Tide Results:
- Baseball: Presbyterian 11, No. 23 Alabama 8
- Gymnastics: Cal 197.200, Michigan State, 197.150, Alabama 196.875, North Carolina 195.625
- Women's Tennis: Alabama 4, Ole Miss 0
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama basketball standout Alex Reese scored a career-high six points to go with nine rebounds while recording the first two steals of his NBA career in the Philadelphia 76ers 126-122 win over the Utah Jazz.
- Former Alabama forward Juwan Gary played his final college basketball game with Nebraska. Gary was with the Crimson Tide in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons before transferring to the Cornhuskers. Gary was part of Alabama's SEC Championship team in 2021.
- Alabama's Colten Cryer finished in 17th (593.65) in the men's 1-meter dive at the NCAA Zone Championships.
- Alabama forward Grant Nelson's poster against Auburn looked a little familiar to past years of Crimson Tide dunks over the Tigers on the road.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
173 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
March 10, 1964: Former Alabama linebacker Wayne Davis was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
March 10, 2010: The Alabama football team visited the White House for the first time with Nick Saban. When the coach and President met in the Green Room, ESPN reported that he said "Every new success brings a new set of challenges," and President Barack Obama responded: "Tell me about it!"
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
March 10: "One of the trademarks of this team has been its unwavering focus on what's important. I know shortly after the 2008 season, Coach hung a picture of the Florida Gators winning the national championship in the locker room -- not too subtle. It was his way of asking his players, did they want to work hard enough to beat their teammates in a drill? Or did they want to work hard enough to beat the best team in the country? It's pretty clear what choice they made."- President Barack Obama