Ty Simpson Shares Video, Speech After Declaring for NFL Draft: Roll Call

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson declared for the 2026 NFL Draft on Wednesday.

The redshirt junior led the SEC in completions (305) and pass attempts (473) in 15 games this season, recording a completion percentage of 64.5. The Crimson Tide co-captain threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also rushing for 93 yards and two scores on 90 carries.

After the news broke, Simpson shared a video on his Instagram that included a speech reflecting on his time with the Crimson Tide. Here's the video and a full transcript of what Simpson said:

"Growing up in a small town like Martin (in Tennessee) didn't stop me from having big dreams. But man, that first visit from coach Saban was surreal. The legend was in our house, eating my mom's cooking, painting a picture of what it would be like playing for the Crimson Tide. Coach told me straight up it wasn't going to be easy. But he told me if I trusted the process, it would be a ride worth taking.

"I chose Alabama then, and I'd do it a thousand times over. There's no brotherhood like Alabama football and B Psi Phi. There's no brand like the Tide. And there's no journey like the one I'm on now. Four years of grinding, growing up and a whole lot of prayer to the man above and learning, as coach Saban said, to become process-oriented.

"There was temptation along the way. Temptation to find an easier path. But when you choose Alabama football, there's a responsibility and a pride that comes with it. It's something that you feel deep down. It's not a choice to stay at Alabama. You just are Alabama or you're not.

"I'm so grateful for this place. For the people I've met along the way who will be a part of my life forever. For my degree, for the hardships, the bumps and bruises and the opportunity to play with my guys. To win tough games, to chase championships and to be here for the moments that mattered.

"It wasn't all perfect and didn't have to be, but every moment had meaning and I gave Alabama my all. And I got so much more in return. Coach Saban was right. It was all worth it. I'm proud to be a part of this legacy, to have chosen to be where my feet are. To have learned that you can't be anybody but yourself and to strive to be the best version of yourself every single day.

"I'll cherish all of it, as I take the next step for preparing for the NFL Draft. It will always and forever be about Bama. Roll Tide."

Here is your Roll Call for Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026

Wednesday's Scores:

Swimming and diving at Tennessee Diving Invitational: 1m Dive — 5th | Rin Drudge – 258.95, 10th | Melina Michaelides – 223.85; 3m Dive — 11th | Nigel Chambers – 318.95, 13th | Colten Cryer – 288.80

Thursday's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Swimming and diving at Tennessee Diving Invitational, Knoxville, Tenn., 10 a.m. CT, SEC Network+

Women's basketball vs. No. 6 Kentucky, Columbia, S.C., 6 p.m., SECN+

SEC News:

Takeaways From Vanderbilt Basketball's 96-90 Win Over Alabama

Outlook for Mizzou's Season Has Completely Changed After 2-0 SEC Start

Did You Notice?

The Milwaukee Bucks waived former Alabama standout guard Mark Sears. After signing a two-way contract with the Bucks in July, Sears played in seven games, averaging 3.1 points in 3.7 minutes per game. He also appeared in 12 games (five starts) with the Bucks' NBA G League team, the Wisconsin Herd. He averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 31.0 minutes per game.

The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving two-way guard Mark Sears, league sources told @hoopshype. Sears averaged 23.0 points and 5.0 assists in his last two games played for the Wisconsin Herd in the G League. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) January 7, 2026

Alabama co-captain and nose tackle Tim Keenan III, who has exhausted his collegiate eligibility, bids farewell to the Crimson Tide and looks forward to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson, who has exhausted his collegiate eligibility, bids farewell to the Crimson Tide and looks forward to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Alabama men's basketball guard Labaron Philon Jr. was named to the Wooden Award Top 25 Midseason Watch List.

2025-26 MEN'S WOODEN AWARD TOP 25 WATCHLIST



The Los Angeles Athletic Club’s John R. Wooden Award, presented by Principal, announced its 2025-26 Men’s Midseason Top 25 Watchlist. This is the 50th anniversary season of college basketball’s most prestigious individual honor. The… pic.twitter.com/DPCThaEtYA — John R. Wooden Award (@WoodenAward) January 8, 2026

Alabama baseball shortstop Justin Lebron was named a Preseason All-American by Perfect Game.

The first 500 fans who arrive at Coleman Coliseum for Alabama women's basketball's game against Kentucky will receive a free Big Al bobblehead.

BIG game Thursday in Coleman‼️



🆚 #7 Kentucky @6PM CT

👀 First 500 fans through the door will receive a FREE bobblehead!#RollTide | @alabamawbb pic.twitter.com/vONhPko83q — Crimson Chaos (@Crimson_Chaos) January 7, 2026

Alabama softball returned to practice on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide's first game of the 2026 season is against Villanova on Feb. 5 in Atlanta for the Buzz Classic.

Alabama distance runner Doris Lemngole, who won The Bowerman on Dec. 18, was named to the preseason watch list of the sport's most prestigious award.

New season, same Doris.



The reigning @thebowerman winner headlines the 2026 Preseason Watch List@yea_ala | #RollTide pic.twitter.com/InhyrKB3Vp — Alabama Track & Field (@AlabamaTrack) January 7, 2026

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 8, 1988: Homer Smith, the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs and former head coach at Pacific and Army, was named the offensive coach for the Crimson Tide.

January 8, 2018: Freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench to spark a second-half comeback and threw a 41-yard touchdown to freshman wide receiver DeVonta Smith to give Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against Georgia in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Tagovailoa took a sack on Alabama's first play of overtime, losing 16 yards.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I could not believe it. There's lots of highs and lows. Last year we lost on the last play of the game and this year we won on the last play of the game. These kids really responded the right way. We said last year, `Don't waste the feeling.' They sure didn't, the way they played tonight." Nick Saban after winning 2018 CFP NCG

Check us Out On:

We'll Leave You with This:

Check out BamaCentral assistant editor Katie Windham's latest episode of the Crimson Flame Podcast, as she previews Alabama's gymnastics season with head coach Ashley Johnston!

Read More: