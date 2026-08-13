Alabama's First Fall Camp Scrimmage on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Sam Prestipino as we get to know BamaCentral's newest team member and get his perspective on Alabama football as the program has its first fall camp scrimmage.

The program welcomes Prestipino and he let's the audience know his journalistic background with the Crimson White and Yea Alabama before telling us his experience observing the transition from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer. Prestipino was a student when Saban retires and tells a story about his friend melting down at the news.

The conversation spins forward into 2026 as Prestipino gives his thoughts on Alabama's quarterback situation, putting a vote of confidence behind Austin Mack before transitioning the focus to the Crimson Tide offensive line. Prestipino discussed why he thinks Alabama got it right by hiring Adrian Klemm and going into the transfer portal to rework the offensive line.

The discussion turns to Alabama's schedule where Prestipino gives thoughts on the early SEC matchups with Kentucky, South Carolina and Mississippi State as some fans view those matchups as foregone conclusions. Prestipino describes the danger with tangling with LaNorris Sellers and Kamario Taylor, while lauding Will Stein at Kentucky as Alabama needs to get the season started on the right foot.

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