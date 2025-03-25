Barker Cements Her Crimson Legacy and Football Depth Chart Debate: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as he gives us his thoughts on the weekend, we discuss the Alabama women's basketball team and their efforts against Maryland before finishing with Alabama football playing "depth chart debate".
Woods opens the program with his thoughts on the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament before landing in Dan Hurley's latest off court controversy. The UConn coach was quite animated coming off the floor Sunday and embarrassed himself and his program,
We transition to Alabama's women's team as they played an epic double-overtime game against Maryland on Monday, ultimately losing and ending their year before getting to Birmingham for the Sweet 16. Sarah Ashlee Barker set an SEC record for most points in an NCAA Tournament game in defeat, writing her name in Crimson flame as her college career comes to an end.
Finally the program ends with spring football as we look at Alabama's starters on offense and defense. Quarterback is the obvious question mark, but are there any other places we can play depth chart debate?
