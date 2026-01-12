Alabama Makes Special Teams Addition Via Transfer Portal

The Alabama football program has added Northern Ireland-born former Marshall kicker Lorcan Quinn to its 2026 placekicking unit. Quinn announced his commitment to join the Crimson Tide on social media Monday afternoon and will be a sophomore during the 2026-27 season.

Quinn connected on 21 field goals across 26 attempts as a freshman, with a long of 55 yards against Coastal Carolina on Oct. 30. He officially announced his departure from the Thundering Herd on Jan. 8. The transfer portal opener Jan. 2 and closes Jan. 16.

Marshall’s kicker Lorcan Quinn was a Gaelic football player who had never played American football before two months ago. He hit a 55 yarder.



Soccer players really would be the best kickers in the NFL 😭 pic.twitter.com/YkzMIdi1lM — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) November 2, 2025

"Thank you to Marshall University, the entire coaching staff, training staff and the Herd fans for an unforgettable experience," Quinn's statement read. "I would especially like to thank my fellow specialists, [along with] Coach [Will] Holt and Coach [Jackson] White for the opportunity to be part of such an unbelievable unit. The bond built within this group is something I truly value, and I have the utmost respect for each of these lads.

"After careful consideration of my personal goals and circumstances alongside my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I appreciate everyone at Marshall for supporting me and respecting my decision. I'm excited for what lies ahead and grateful for everything that brought me to this point. Thank you and Go Herd."

Quinn is the third player on special teams that Alabama has added by way of the portal this offseason. The other two are punter Adam Watford (North Alabama) and long snapper Ethan Stangle (Syracuse). Unlike those two athletes, Quinn has more than one year of college eligibility left.

2025 Crimson Tide starting placekicker Conor Talty's struggles with effectiveness were well-documented. In his first year as the starter, Talty went 16-for-23 with two misses from less than 30 yards, including a 28-yard miss against Eastern Illinois in late November that resulted in him being booed by the fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

He went on to not miss another field goal after that, converting on all five of his attempts in Alabama's final four games of the 2025-26 campaign. His 28-yard make in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day resulted in the only points on the afternoon for the Crimson Tide in a resounding College Football Playoff loss.

Quinn was the top-ranked 2025 kicking prospect by Kohl's Kicking Academy. He formerly played Gaelic football for five years before his spell at Marshall. His career long exceeds Talty's by seven yards.

