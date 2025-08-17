Big Ten Considering 28-Team College Football Playoff: Roll Call
The Big Ten conference is considering a College Football Playoff model that would include 24 or 28 teams according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. In this format, conference championship games would be eliminated and conferences would receive an automatic number of bids.
The CFP currently has a 12-team bracket with the top-four highest-rated conference champions receiving auto bids and the top-four seeds. The fifth highest-rated conference champion also receives an auto bid with the other seven spots being at-large qualifiers.
Alabama did not make the CFP in the first year of the 12-team format last season. Since the launching of the CFP in the 2014 season, the Crimson Tide has appeared more than any other team with eight appearances and three national championships (2015, 2017 and 2020.)
Here's the Roll Call for Sunday, August 17, 2025
Sunday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Soccer vs. Chattanooga, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
Saturday's Crimson Tide Results
No events scheduled
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Alabama track and field junior Christopher Crawford had two top-five finishes at the NACAC Athletics Championship in the discus and shot put.
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas shot a 68 in Round 3 of the BMW Championship on Saturday, moving into a tie for 29th heading into the final round.
- Will Anderson Jr. won the head-to-head battle with his former teammate Bryce Young in the preseason game between the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers. The Texans won, 20-3.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
14 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 16, 1942: According to Birmingham journalist Naylor Stone, Lieutenant Tom Borders, a Crimson Tide football player from 1939-40, was credited with shooting down the first German plane in Allied bomber-raids. Borders, a Birmingham native, was being hailed as a hero through the state, but sadly was killed in action several months later. – Bryant Museum
August 16, 2010: Alabama’s Dont’a Hightower, Mark Barron and Marcell Dareus were on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s college football preview.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“The last thing he made us do before the game was get off the bus and put on those old, woolen, hot jerseys.” – Harry Gilmer about playing for coach Frank Thomas.