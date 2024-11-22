Brandon Miller Scores Career High: Roll Call, November 22, 2024
Former Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller had a huge night for the Charlotte Hornets. Miller scored a career-high 38 points to lead the Hornets to a 123-121 overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons.
Miller also have eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and eight made 3-pointers, including the clip below which helped seal the win in overtime.
He is in his second season in the NBA after getting selected second overall by the Hornets in the 2023 NBA Draft. He is averaging 16.7 points per game this season.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Swimming and diving at Georgia Invitational, Athens, Ga., All Day
- Volleyball vs. South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
Swimming and diving at Georgia Invitational: After two days of competition, the Crimson Tide sits in third place in both the men’s and women’s standings with 438.5 points and 476.5 points, respectively.
Did You Notice?
- The Alabama athletic department was tied for the highest Graduation Success Rate in the nation at 96 percent with Clemson, Louisville, Michigan, Vanderbilt and Virginia. Eleven teams earned a perfect 100, and the football team set a new program-record at 97 percent.
- Defensive back Zabien Brown, tight end CJ Dippre and defensive back DaShawn Jones are this weeks Student Athletes of the Week from Alabama football.
Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas welcomed his first child to the world, Molly Grace Thomas.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 22, 1973: Alabama celebrated Thanksgiving with a 21-7 victory at LSU. Although Tiger Stadium was roaring as both teams came in unbeaten, long touchdown passes from Gary Rutledge to Wayne Wheeler and a pair of interceptions by safety Ricky Davis helped the Crimson Tide roll. The win was No. 500 in Alabama football history. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“This must be what God looks like.” — George Blanda, who played for Paul “Bear” Bryant at Kentucky, upon his first meeting the coach