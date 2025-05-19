Breaking Down Alabama's Running Backs on The Joe Gaither Show
Lets have fun on a Monday ediiton of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez and "The Alpha" Alexander Lincoln as we discuss the Crimson Tide's running back outlook in 2025, recap our weekend in Rhoads Stadium as Alabama softball advanced to the Super Regionals and talked about a big day in November for Alabama athletics.
The program opens on the voicemail line with Dax as he gives his thoughts on the Alabama running backs in 2025. Our hosts discuss Dax's comments and dive into the running back room debating if Jam Miller is ready for a bigger role this season, giving a sophomore a perfect nickname and deciding which tailback is the fastest in the group.
The program continues with our weekend covering the NCAA Regionals in Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide went undefeated to advance to their 19th Super Regional in program history. What did Alabama do to show that Patrick Murphy's coaching and development is taking hold?
We then welcome the New Era Wrestling Open Weight Champion "The Alpha" Alexander Lincoln to highlight the promotion's next event, discuss the latest storylines in WWE and hit a few Alabama athletics topics, including the Crimson Tide's November basketball game in Madison Square Garden.
