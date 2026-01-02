Alabama Blown Out in Rose Bowl on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's wrap up the holidays with a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss what went wrong for the Crimson Tide in its blowout loss to Indiana. We discuss if there was anything Alabama could do or if the result was inevitable, as well as talking about the transfer portal and what happens next for the Crimson Tide program.

We start with the brutal day for the Alabama defense as they give up numerous third downs and didn't create a turnover against the Hoosiers. Indiana's offense looked unstoppable and really tested Kane Wommack's creativity as he tried nearly everything but nothing slowed the Hoosiers down.

The show then flips to the offensive side of the ball and we discuss the Crimson Tide's inability to run the football, again. We talked about Ty Simpson's play in the Rose Bowl and him fumbling before leaving the game with injury. Could Austin Mack have come into the game earlier? What was going through Ryan Grubb's mind on the 4th down call in the first half? Will we see a coaching change on the offensive side of the ball?

The program transitions from the Rose Bowl into the expectations for the season and the transfer portal ahead. Alabama already has four names in the transfer portal, should the Crimson Tide fans be worried about more?

We finish the show by talking briefly about Alabama's basketball game on Saturday. Can the Crimson Tide open SEC play with a big win over Kentucky, or will a former player come to Coleman Coliseum and dominate on the glass?

