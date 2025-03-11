Can Alabama Basketball Still Earn a 1-Seed in the NCAA Tournament: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we begin to look at the SEC Tournament in Nashville and see where a few former Crimson Tide players ended up in NFL free agency.
The program opens with Woods reacting to Alabama's win over Auburn over the weekend and letting him react to a voicemail directed at him before beginning to look at the SEC Tournament. The Crimson Tide has a favorable path to semifinal Saturday, so how should the program approach the weekend?
We discuss the Crimson Tide's chances at earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and how the program can lean on a former coaches strategy to make a deep run in Bridgestone Arena.
From basketball we move into NFL free agency as multiple former Alabama players found new homes over the weekend. How will Najee Harris fit in Los Angeles?
Call (205)462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail and you'll be featured on the show or join us live on Mondays-Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors that make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs and Warren Tire & Auto for your vehicle maintenance.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.