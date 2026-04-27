Alabama Football's Top 2027 NFL Draft Prospects

The Alabama football program kept its strong NFL tradition going this past weekend after 10 players were selected over the seven rounds of the NFL Draft. Five other Crimson Tide players signed undrafted free agent contracts to participate in training camps, meaning 15 players from the 2025 team have opportunities to further their careers.

Let's look ahead at the 2026 edition of the Crimson Tide roster and determine who will be highlighting 2027 NFL Draft Weekend.

First Round Prospects

CB - Zabien Brown: Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown is the Crimson Tides best bet to push the first round pick streak to 19 years. Seven cornerbacks were taken in the first two rounds of the 2026 draft with two in the first round, proving its position of value. Brown will be a three year starter for the Crimson Tide and has prototypical NFL size at 6-foot 194-pounds. He has smooth hips and elite instincts in coverage and has a playmaking ability that NFL teams covet.

Wide Receiver - Ryan Coleman-Williams: Coleman-Williams had a sophomore slump in 2025, but a bounce back season puts him right into the first round conversation. The 6-foot, 185-pound receiver is elite in the open field and can be utilized in multiple ways offensively. He'll be a younger prospect after reclassifying out of high school, making him even more appealing to NFL franchises. Coleman-Williams enters the year with 97 receptions for 1,554 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Edge - Yhonzae Pierre: Five edge rushers were selected in the first round of the 2026 draft as teams continue to covet disruptive defenders. Pierre is a former 5-star recruit who stepped into a full-time starting role in 2025. He tallied eight sacks and upgraded the Alabama pass rush in the process. If Pierre can follow up his redshirt sophomore season with a full season's worth of production he can skyrocket up NFL Draft boards.

Day Two Prospects

Safety - Bray Hubbard: There were only two safeties selected in the first round of the 2026 draft as the league continues to devalue the position. Hubbard will have two and a half seasons of starting under his belt when the upcoming year is complete and has continuously been a force in Alabama's backend. Hubbard, a former high school quarterback, reads quarterbacks well and comes downhill with reckless abandon in the running game.

Edge - Desmond Umeozulu: Nine edge defenders were drafted in the second and third rounds as teams looked to build up the trenches. Umeozulu is a transfer from South Carolina who played in 36 games over the last three seasons. His 6-foot-6, 253-pound frame and experience playing high level football make him an ideal early round draft pick in 2027.

Defensive Tackle - Devan Thompkins: Thompkins stands at 6-foot-5, 298-pounds and has the ability to play multiple positions along a defensive front. The Southern Cal transfer looks to show better proficiency against the run this season, but could become a day two selection with a strong season playing defensive tackle for the Crimson Tide.

Day Three Prospects

Linebacker - Caleb Woodson: Linebackers who can cover are in high demand in the NFL's pass happy league. Alabama added Woodson, a former safety, from the transfer portal this offseason. The 6-foot-3, 238-pound linebacker is still learning to play, but has the athleticism that will make him intriguiging to NFL teams.

Safety - Keon Sabb: 19 safeties were selected in the 2026 draft, with 12 coming on day three. Sabb has experience playing high level football with three seasons at Alabama and two with Michigan. He is a reliable tackler and a strong communicator with adequate athleticism, making him a strong pick on the the third day of the draft.

Wildcard

Quarterback - Austin Mack: Kalen DeBoer's last three starting quarterbacks have all been selected in the top end of the NFL Draft. Michael Penix Jr. and Ty Simpson were both selected in the first round, while Jalen Milroe was picked in the third. Could Mack follow in their footsteps if he successfully wins the starting job this fall? The redshirt junior stands at 6-foot-6, 232-pounds, which is enough to make NFL teams swoon. A solid season performing in DeBoer's pass-heavy offense could make Mack a wildcard in the NFL Draft discussion.

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